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Apple Music, Apple One Subscription Prices Increased in India; Individual Plan Now Starts at Rs. 139

The latest revision comes less than two years after Apple last increased Apple Music subscription prices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 July 2026 09:37 IST
Apple Music, Apple One Subscription Prices Increased in India; Individual Plan Now Starts at Rs. 139

Apple Music was previously priced at Rs. 99 per month for the Individual plan

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Highlights
  • Apple Music Family plan is now priced at Rs. 229 per month
  • The pricing of the Apple One subscription bundles has also been revised
  • Apple One Premier now costs Rs. 595 per month, up from Rs. 499
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Apple has increased the prices of its Apple Music and Apple One subscription plans for both new and existing subscribers in India. The revised pricing is already live across both Apple platforms and affects multiple tiers, including Apple Music's Individual, Family, and Student plans, as well as Apple One bundles. The latest revision comes less than two years after Apple last increased Apple Music subscription prices. It follows recent price hikes across several of the Cupertino-based tech giant's hardware products, including select iPad, Mac, and MacBook models.

Apple Music, Apple One Price Hike

Following the latest revision, the Apple Music Individual subscription now costs Rs. 139 per month, up from Rs. 119. The Student plan has also become more expensive, increasing from Rs. 59 to Rs. 69 per month.

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The biggest hike, however, has been made to the Apple Music Family plan, which is now priced at Rs. 229 per month, compared with Rs. 179 previously. The plan supports up to six family members through Apple's Family Sharing feature. Each user gets access to a separate music library, recommendations, and playlists.

The pricing of the Apple One subscription bundles has also been revised. In India, the Apple One Individual plan now costs Rs. 195 per month, up from Rs. 175, while the Family plan has been increased to Rs. 445 per month, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 365. The highest-priced subscription is the Premier tier, which now costs Rs. 595 per month, up from the previous price of Rs. 499.

Plan Old Price (per month) New Price (per month)
Apple Music Student Rs. 59 Rs. 69
Apple Music Individual Rs. 119 Rs. 139
Apple Music Family Rs. 179 Rs. 229
Apple One Individual Rs. 175 Rs. 195
Apple One Family Rs. 365 Rs. 445
Apple One Premier Rs. 499 Rs. 595

Notably, Apple One bundles several Apple services under a single subscription. These include Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud. Customers can tweak the amount of storage and services under their Apple One plan as per their needs, with prices varying accordingly.

A similar price hike has also been reported in markets like Europe, the UK, and the US. Apple, however, has yet to officially issue a statement around the increased Apple Music and Apple One prices.

The tech giant, notably, recently increased their hardware prices in India and other markets. It raised the prices of several Mac, MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod models, citing rising component costs amid the ongoing global memory shortage. While iPhones were initially spared from the pricing adjustments, Apple has now reportedly hiked them in Japan, with models like the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone 16 affected.

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Further reading: Apple Music, Apple Music Price, Apple One, Apple One Price, Apple, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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