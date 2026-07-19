Smartphone brands are aggressively integrating AI into their handsets to improve performance and camera capabilities. Recently, we saw many flagships and mid-range models hitting shelves both in India and other global markets with several AI-backed camera features. These devices use artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically improve the clarity, colour and brightness of the photos and videos. Features like AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Enhancement, and AI Night Mode optimise shots automatically.

Here we have listed a few smartphones with the best AI-based camera features. Our picks include the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Pixel 10, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is known for its advanced camera features and Galaxy AI suite. This premium handset offers different AI features, including Photo Assist and Creative Studio. Its front-facing camera has an AI image signal processor (ISP). On the rear, this handset has a quad camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 12-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera. It features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Armour 2 protection. It is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Galaxy chipset. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 1,59,999 and Rs. 1,89,999, respectively. It is available in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 another solid AI camera smartphone available in India. It offers features like Camera Coach, Auto Best Take, Face Unblur, and Top Shot. The handset has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Google Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,424 pixels) OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on a Tensor G5 chipset and a Titan M2 security chip. It carries a 4,970mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging and up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging. This Pixel smartphone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 10 Price in India

Google Pixel 10 came with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 256GB storage option. You can buy this model in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones available on the market today. This flagship handset combines several Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence features for users. You can avail of Spatial Reframing, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and Clean Up features in this handset. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4X optical zoom. On the front, there is an 18-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus.

Apple has packed a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED LTPO display on the iPhone 17 Pro Max with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an A19 Pro chip and is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. This phone is advertised to offer up to 37 hours of video playback or 33 hours of streaming time on a single charge. This phone supports up to 40W fast charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB model. It is available in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange and Silver shades.

Vivo X300 Pro

You can access features like AI telephoto tracking and AI photo studio in the Vivo X300 Pro. A Zeiss-branded rear camera unit is the key highlight of this model. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. It boasts a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Vivo X300 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. It also supports 40W wireless charging. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

OnePlus 13R

AI enthusiast looking for a mid-range option can consider the OnePlus 13R. This model has a few useful AI-based imaging features, including AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Eraser, among others. You will get a triple rear camera setup in this device featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

For selfies, the OnePlus 13R has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has a 6.78-inch LTPO Full HD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and carries a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 13R Price in India

The OnePlus 13R launched with a price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. It is offered in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colourways.

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