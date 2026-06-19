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Apple Announces App Store Changes, Support for Sideloading iOS Apps in Brazil; Epic Games Criticizes New Terms

Apps distributed outside the App Store and purchases made through alternative payment methods could expose users to greater risks.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 14:52 IST
Apple Announces App Store Changes, Support for Sideloading iOS Apps in Brazil; Epic Games Criticizes New Terms

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduces new commission structure for developers

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Highlights
  • Apple will allow alternative app stores in Brazil with iOS 26.5
  • Developers can offer third-party payments on iOS in Brazil
  • Alternative app marketplaces must obtain Apple approval
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Apple has announced major changes to iOS in Brazil that allows developers to distribute apps through alternative marketplaces and offer payment options outside the App Store. The changes follow an agreement with Brazil's competition regulator, CADE, and are available with iOS 26.5. The Cupertino-based tech giant said it has introduced safeguards to address privacy and security concerns linked to the new system. Epic Games and the Coalition for App Fairness, however, have criticised the updated terms, arguing that they continue to restrict competition.

Apple's New Brazil App Store Terms Draw Criticism

The company said that developers in Brazil will be able to distribute apps through alternative app marketplaces and offer third-party payment systems or external payment links for digital purchases. The company said users who continue to use Apple In-App Purchase will retain access to features such as subscription management, purchase history, refunds, and customer support.

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The company added apps distributed outside the App Store and purchases made through alternative payment methods could expose users to greater risks, including fraud, scams, malware, and harmful content. To address these concerns, Apple will require all iOS apps distributed in Brazil to undergo notarisation, a review process that checks apps for basic functionality and known security threats. Alternative app marketplaces will also require Apple authorisation.

Apple has also introduced new business terms in Brazil. Developers selling digital goods and services through the App Store will pay a commission of either 10 percent or 21 percent, depending on programme eligibility and subscription status. Developers using Apple In-App Purchase will pay an additional 5 percent payment processing fee. Transactions completed through external payment links will incur a 15 percent store services commission, reduced to 10 percent for eligible developers and certain subscriptions. Apps distributed through alternative marketplaces will be subject to a 5 percent Core Technology Commission on digital goods and services sales.

Epic Games criticised the new framework, claiming it mirrors Apple's approach in Japan and discourages developers from using alternative app stores and payment methods. The company specifically objected to the commissions applied to third-party payments, external purchase links, and alternative marketplaces, as well as transaction reporting requirements. Epic said it remains on track to launch the Epic Games Store on iPhones in Brazil in the coming months.

A 9to5Mac report noted that the Coalition for App Fairness also opposed the new terms, arguing that developers still face significant fees and reporting obligations when choosing alternative distribution and payment options. The report added that Apple's Brazil framework closely resembles the model introduced in Japan and differs from the system currently used in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act.

Apple also announced new protections for younger users. Apps in the Kids category will not be allowed to include links to external payment websites, while App Store apps using alternative payment systems must include parental approval mechanisms for users under 18. Developers will continue to provide age ratings regardless of whether apps are distributed through the App Store or alternative marketplaces.

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Further reading: Apple, App Store, Brazil, Epic Games
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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