Apple launched the new Mac Mini powered by the new M4 chip on Wednesday. While making this announcement, the Cupertino-based tech giant also teased an upcoming version of Final Cut Pro — its non-linear video-editing application for Mac and iPad. As per the company, it will include a new feature that will be capable of transcribing voiceover audio to captions, building upon the existing features introduced in previous versions of the app.

Transcribe to Captions Feature in Final Cut Pro

In an announcement video posted on YouTube, Apple revealed the capabilities of the new Mac Mini with an M4 chip. The iPhone maker also teased the upcoming Final Cut Pro version, hinting at its new Transcribe to Captions feature. It will appear in the enhancements tab alongside existing options like Enhance Audio and Match Audio.

As the name suggests, Transcribe to Captions will automatically provide captions for the voiceover audio by transcribing it. The feature is said to work natively, without requiring any third-party apps such as MotionVFX's mCaptions.

The teaser also hints at another upcoming feature dubbed Magnetic Mask which appears in the same menu, although its functionality remains unknown.

The upcoming version of Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac is speculated to be unveiled at the FCP Creative Summit held by Future Media Conferences between November 13-15 in Cupertino, California. It will be host to two days of interactive sessions by renowned video professionals, guest speakers and Apple Pro users, FMC AI Training Bootcamps, a day's experience at the Apple Park campus, and complimentary access to certification prep courses.

Mac Mini With M4 Chip Capabilities

Apple has introduced its new Mac Mini with two chipsets: M4 and M4 Pro. The new Mac Mini with M4 chip features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. You can configure it with up to 24GB of unified memory, and up to 512GB of onboard SSD storage. Apple says you can expect up to 1.8 times better CPU and up to 2.2 times better GPU performance over the M1 model.

Meanwhile, the M4 Pro variant of the compact desktop computer comprises of up to a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, up to 64GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage. When compared to the M2 Pro Mac Mini, this model is claimed to render motion graphics to RAM up to 2 times faster in Motion.