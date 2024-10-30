Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature

Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature

The new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac could be unveiled at the FCP Creative Summit held next month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 14:01 IST
Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature

Photo Credit: Apple

The feature will appear in the enhancements tab alongside other existing options

Highlights
  • A new version of Final Cut Pro is expected to be unveiled next month
  • It is said to bring voiceover transcription feature for short-form videos
  • Apple also teased another upcoming feature dubbed Magnetic Mask
Advertisement

Apple launched the new Mac Mini powered by the new M4 chip on Wednesday. While making this announcement, the Cupertino-based tech giant also teased an upcoming version of Final Cut Pro — its non-linear video-editing application for Mac and iPad. As per the company, it will include a new feature that will be capable of transcribing voiceover audio to captions, building upon the existing features introduced in previous versions of the app.

Transcribe to Captions Feature in Final Cut Pro

In an announcement video posted on YouTube, Apple revealed the capabilities of the new Mac Mini with an M4 chip. The iPhone maker also teased the upcoming Final Cut Pro version, hinting at its new Transcribe to Captions feature. It will appear in the enhancements tab alongside existing options like Enhance Audio and Match Audio.

As the name suggests, Transcribe to Captions will automatically provide captions for the voiceover audio by transcribing it. The feature is said to work natively, without requiring any third-party apps such as MotionVFX's mCaptions.

The teaser also hints at another upcoming feature dubbed Magnetic Mask which appears in the same menu, although its functionality remains unknown.

The upcoming version of Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac is speculated to be unveiled at the FCP Creative Summit held by Future Media Conferences between November 13-15 in Cupertino, California. It will be host to two days of interactive sessions by renowned video professionals, guest speakers and Apple Pro users, FMC AI Training Bootcamps, a day's experience at the Apple Park campus, and complimentary access to certification prep courses.

Mac Mini With M4 Chip Capabilities

Apple has introduced its new Mac Mini with two chipsets: M4 and M4 Pro. The new Mac Mini with M4 chip features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. You can configure it with up to 24GB of unified memory, and up to 512GB of onboard SSD storage. Apple says you can expect up to 1.8 times better CPU and up to 2.2 times better GPU performance over the M1 model.

Meanwhile, the M4 Pro variant of the compact desktop computer comprises of up to a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, up to 64GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage. When compared to the M2 Pro Mac Mini, this model is claimed to render motion graphics to RAM up to 2 times faster in Motion.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Final Cut Pro, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
LinkedIn Hiring Assistant AI Agent That Automates Hiring Process for Recruiters Introduced

Related Stories

Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  2. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  4. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  5. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  6. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
  7. Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled
  8. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
  10. Pixel 9a Tipped to Sport 6.3-Inch Screen, 48-Megapixel Camera in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Considers Reserving 'Galaxy' Brand for Select Models
  2. Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled
  3. Google Play Store Reportedly Working on AI-Powered ‘Ask a Question’ Feature
  4. Google Chrome Rolls Out New Memory Saver Modes, Other Performance Control Features
  5. The Next Mass Effect Will Have 'Photorealistic' Art Style and 'Mature' Tone, Project Director Says
  6. Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature
  7. LinkedIn Hiring Assistant AI Agent That Automates Hiring Process for Recruiters Introduced
  8. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
  9. iPhone 17 Early Manufacturing Work to Take Place at Indian Factory Instead of China: Report
  10. OnePlus 13 Complete Specifications Listed on TENAA Ahead of October 31 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »