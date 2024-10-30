Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Austria, Sweden and More Countries

Apple Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Austria, Sweden and More Countries

Adyen, SumUp, and Viva.com are the first payment platforms to support Tap to Pay in the new countries.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 12:46 IST
Apple Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Austria, Sweden and More Countries

Photo Credit: Apple

Tap to Pay supports payments via credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and digital wallets

Highlights
  • Tap to Pay is available in Austria, Ireland, Sweden and more countries
  • The service uses NFC to enable in-person, contactless payments
  • It supports payments via American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa
Advertisement

Apple is expanding its Tap to Pay service for iPhone to more countries, the company announced on Tuesday. Now, business merchants in Austria, Ireland, Sweden and more countries will be able to use its services for accepting in-person and contactless payments without requiring any additional hardware. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant recently commemorated the 10th anniversary of Apple Pay — its mobile payment service by rolling out more ways to make payments and earn rewards.

Apple Expands Tap to Pay

According to Apple, merchants using Tap to Pay can accept payments made via contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets. This includes American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa cards. The only prerequisite is having a supporting iOS app on iPhone Xs or later models, running the latest iOS version. The payments are said to be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone was first introduced in 2022 and was initially only available across the US. In subsequent years, it has been rolled out to more countries.

In a newsroom post, the iPhone maker announced that it will now be available in Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, and Sweden. Apple says it is closely working with leading payment platforms and app developers across the payments and commerce industry to offer this service. Adyen, SumUp, and Viva.com are the first payment platforms to support Tap to Pay in all five aforementioned regions.

Global Payments with Erste offers Tap to Pay in Austria, Czech Republic, and Romania, while Stripe also does the same, with the addition of Sweden. Contactless payments are available with Nexi in Austria and Sweden and with Revolut in Austria and Ireland. Apple says users in Austria can also access Tap to Pay with myPOS and PAYONE, while those in Sweden can also utilise Zettle by PayPal's services.

Hobex in Austria, BOI Payment Acceptance\Global Payments and Square in Ireland, and Surfboard Payments in Sweden will enable Tap to Pay services for their respective customers in the coming weeks, it is confirmed.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 12
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tap to Pay, Apple Pay, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
GitHub Copilot Gets Upgraded With Multi-Model Support, New GitHub Spark AI Tool Announced
Pixel 9a Specifications Leaked Again; Said to Feature 6.3-Inch Display, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera

Related Stories

Apple Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Austria, Sweden and More Countries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  3. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  4. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  5. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  6. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  8. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
  9. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 2 With AI Capabilities and These Features
  10. Kia EV6 Offers Attractive Discounts of Up to Rs. 15 Lakh
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature
  2. LinkedIn Hiring Assistant AI Agent That Automates Hiring Process for Recruiters Introduced
  3. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
  4. iPhone 17 Early Manufacturing Work to Take Place at Indian Factory Instead of China: Report
  5. OnePlus 13 Complete Specifications Listed on TENAA Ahead of October 31 Launch
  6. Apple Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Austria, Sweden and More Countries
  7. GitHub Copilot Gets Upgraded With Multi-Model Support, New GitHub Spark AI Tool Announced
  8. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 11.2-Inch 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 UI Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Prasad Oak’s Political Drama Dharmaveer 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »