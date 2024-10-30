Apple is expanding its Tap to Pay service for iPhone to more countries, the company announced on Tuesday. Now, business merchants in Austria, Ireland, Sweden and more countries will be able to use its services for accepting in-person and contactless payments without requiring any additional hardware. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant recently commemorated the 10th anniversary of Apple Pay — its mobile payment service by rolling out more ways to make payments and earn rewards.

Apple Expands Tap to Pay

According to Apple, merchants using Tap to Pay can accept payments made via contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets. This includes American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa cards. The only prerequisite is having a supporting iOS app on iPhone Xs or later models, running the latest iOS version. The payments are said to be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone was first introduced in 2022 and was initially only available across the US. In subsequent years, it has been rolled out to more countries.

In a newsroom post, the iPhone maker announced that it will now be available in Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, and Sweden. Apple says it is closely working with leading payment platforms and app developers across the payments and commerce industry to offer this service. Adyen, SumUp, and Viva.com are the first payment platforms to support Tap to Pay in all five aforementioned regions.

Global Payments with Erste offers Tap to Pay in Austria, Czech Republic, and Romania, while Stripe also does the same, with the addition of Sweden. Contactless payments are available with Nexi in Austria and Sweden and with Revolut in Austria and Ireland. Apple says users in Austria can also access Tap to Pay with myPOS and PAYONE, while those in Sweden can also utilise Zettle by PayPal's services.

Hobex in Austria, BOI Payment Acceptance\Global Payments and Square in Ireland, and Surfboard Payments in Sweden will enable Tap to Pay services for their respective customers in the coming weeks, it is confirmed.