Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details

Subscriptions will be available for iPad users starting May 23.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 May 2023 13:14 IST
Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Final Cut Pro is available on iPads with M1 or M2 chipsets

  • Logic Pro is available on iPads with A12 Bionic and later chipsets
  • The subscriptions for each software can be accessed through the App Store
  • Apple allows users one month of free trial

Apple announced that iPad users will soon be able to use Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. The video and music editing apps will include iPad-specific features, aimed at enhancing the performance of each of the software. Final Cut Pro, for instance, is introducing a new jog wheel element that is claimed to make editing "easier than ever," allowing users to explore the magnetic timeline, move clips, and execute edits with finger and multi-touch gestures. Both the audio and video editing software will be available starting May 23.

In an official statement, Apple confirmed that Final Cut Pro will run on all iPad devices powered by the M1 or M2 chipsets, and Logic Pro will be supported on all iPad powered by the A12 Bionic or later chipsets. The company confirmed that both software will be available at a monthly or a yearly subscription with one month of free trial. In India, the monthly subscription is priced at Rs. 499 for each software, and the yearly subscription is offered at a package of Rs. 4,999 for each.

With Final Cut Pro for iPad, a new feature called Live Drawing will allow users to draw and write immediately on top of the video footage being edited using the Apple Pencil. An iPad Pro with an M2 processor will enable users to employ the hover feature of the Apple Pencil to skim and preview video without touching the screen.

Logic Pro for iPad, on the other hand, includes similar touch-friendly options, such as the ability to use multi-touch gestures to operate software instruments and navigate its controllers. It also includes a new sound library that uses "dynamic filtering" to assist users in discovering various types of sounds, including alternatives for instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops.

Apple is also incorporating Beat Breaker, a time- and pitch-morphing plug-in for Logic Pro that allows users to swipe and pinch to "reshape and shuffle sounds." The programme also supports the Apple Pencil, enabling users to "draw detailed track automation."

To use keyboard commands, Apple recommends connecting apps with a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio. Users will be able to transfer Logic Pro projects between Mac and iPad, as well as export audio tracks to Final Cut Pro for iPad. The company added that users will be allowed to access projects created in GarageBand on iOS with Logic Pro on iPad.

iPad, iPad Pro, Apple, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro
Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details
