Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Wins Against British Antitrust Regulator's Decision to Investigate Its Mobile Browser

Apple Wins Against British Antitrust Regulator's Decision to Investigate Its Mobile Browser

Apple argued that the CMA had "no power" to launch such a probe because it did so too late.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2023 22:32 IST
Apple Wins Against British Antitrust Regulator's Decision to Investigate Its Mobile Browser

The CAT endorsed Apple's argument, saying that it might well be said that the CMA "erred in law"

Highlights
  • The CMA said it was disappointed with the ruling
  • Apple's lawyer said that the probe should have been opened last June
  • CMA opened a full investigation in November into the dominance of Apple

Apple won its appeal against the decision by Britain's antitrust regulator to launch an investigation into its mobile browser and cloud gaming services, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled on Friday.

Regulator the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) opened a full investigation in November into the dominance of Apple and Alphabet's Google in mobile browsers, and the possibility of the iPhone maker restricting the cloud gaming market through its app store.

Apple argued that the CMA had "no power" to launch such a probe because it did so too late.

Its lawyer Timothy Otty said earlier this month that the market investigation should have been opened last June at the same time the CMA published a report on mobile ecosystems, which found the two tech giants had an "effective duopoly".

The CAT endorsed Apple's argument, saying that in declining to take action at that time only in the expectation of receiving further powers it might well be said that the CMA "erred in law".

The CMA said it was disappointed with the ruling.

"Today's judgment has found there are material constraints on the CMA's general ability to refer markets for in-depth investigations," it said in a statement.

"This risks substantially undermining the CMA's ability to efficiently and effectively investigate and intervene in markets where competition is not working well.

"Given the importance of today's judgment," it added, "we will be considering our options including seeking permission to appeal."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Alphabet, App Store
ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns
TerraUSD Founder Do Kwon Indicted in US Following Montenegro Arrest

Related Stories

Apple Wins Against British Antitrust Regulator's Decision to Investigate Its Mobile Browser
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Database: All Details
  2. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  4. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  5. Redmi Note 12 5G Now Available in India in This Storage Option
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. TerraUSD Founder Do Kwon Indicted in US Following Montenegro Arrest
  2. Apple Wins Against British Antitrust Regulator's Decision to Investigate Its Mobile Browser
  3. ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns
  4. Tecno Phantom V Fold India Production Begins; Company Confirms Launch Date, Sale Price
  5. DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition
  6. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  7. Samsung Said to Be Planning to Set First Chip Test Line in Japan for Advanced Chip Packaging
  8. Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple AR/VR Headset Mass Production Delayed to Late Q3: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Vivo Ordered to Approach PMLA Appellate Tribunal for Bank Account Freezing Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.