Technology News

ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns

ChatGPT is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2023 19:59 IST
ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns

ChatGPT has set off a tech craze, prompting rivals to launch similar products

Highlights
  • ChatGPT is financially supported by Microsoft
  • It has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history
  • Europol warned about potential misuse of the chatbot in phishing attempts

Italy's data protection agency said on Friday it had opened a probe into OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot over a suspected breach of the artificial intelligence application's data collection rules.

The agency also accused ChatGPT, which is financially supported by Microsoft, of failing to check the age of its users. The app is supposed to be reserved to people aged 13 and above.

The agency said in a note it had provisionally restricted chatbot's use of Italian users' personal data.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to an emailed request for a comment.

Since its release last year, ChatGPT has set off a tech craze, prompting rivals to launch similar products and companies to integrate it or similar technologies into their apps and products.

The Italian agency alleged "the absence of any legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data in order to 'train' the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform".

It is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study published last month.

This week the European Union's law enforcement agency Europol warned about the potential misuse of the chatbot in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime, adding to a chorus of concerns ranging from legal to ethical issues.

Meanwhile, in India, the Punjab Haryana High Court on Tuesday became the first court in India to have used ChatGPT technology (artificial intelligence) to decide on the bail plea of an accused and it rejected the petition.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, Microsoft, OpenAI
Tecno Phantom V Fold India Production Begins; Company Confirms Launch Date, Sale Price

Related Stories

ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 2 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Design Revealed
  2. Watch the Trailer for Sara Ali Khan-led Gaslight, Out March 31
  3. Redmi 12C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  4. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  5. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Asphalt 9 Adds the Lamborghini Revuelto as Unlockable Car
  7. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  8. iQoo Z7x 5G Global Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench, May Launch Soon
  9. Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Moto G13 With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns
  2. Tecno Phantom V Fold India Production Begins; Company Confirms Launch Date, Sale Price
  3. DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition
  4. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  5. Samsung Said to Be Planning to Set First Chip Test Line in Japan for Advanced Chip Packaging
  6. Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple AR/VR Headset Mass Production Delayed to Late Q3: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Vivo Ordered to Approach PMLA Appellate Tribunal for Bank Account Freezing Issue
  9. Indian-Origin Engineer Amit Kshatriya to Head NASA's Moon to Mars Programme
  10. Vivo T2 Series Key Specifications Tipped; to Reportedly Go on Sale via Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.