Asus ROG Phone 7 series is confirmed to launch on April 13. The series is likely to feature the base Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a top-of-the-line ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model. Expected to launch as the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6, which debuted in July 2022, the Asus ROG Phone 7 has previously been spotted on several certification websites before its official announcement, that suggested some key specifications. A tipster has now hinted at multiple key specifications of the upcoming Asus device.

According to a Weibo post by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 7 smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The tipster added that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Further, the triple rear camera unit of the Asus ROG Phone 7 is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel lens. The front camera is expected to be fitted with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The tipster adds that the ROG Phone 7 is expected to come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. He further states that the handset will likely weigh less than 240 grams and have an IP54 rating.

All these specifications align with the ones tipped in earlier leaks, which suggested the Asus ROG Phone 7 will boot Android 13 with ROG UI custom skin on top.

Another report to align with the aforementioned specifications also hinted key specification of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, expected to launch alongside the base Asus ROG Phone 7. The report claimed that the higher-end model will be available in a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

