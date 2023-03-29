Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 7 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 13 Launch

Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2023 16:44 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 13 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ASUSIndia

Asus ROG Phone 7 will be a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 is likely to sport a 6.78-inch display
  • The phone is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • It is likely to come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is confirmed to launch on April 13. The series is likely to feature the base Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a top-of-the-line ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model. Expected to launch as the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6, which debuted in July 2022, the Asus ROG Phone 7 has previously been spotted on several certification websites before its official announcement, that suggested some key specifications. A tipster has now hinted at multiple key specifications of the upcoming Asus device.

According to a Weibo post by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 7 smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The tipster added that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Further, the triple rear camera unit of the Asus ROG Phone 7 is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel lens. The front camera is expected to be fitted with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The tipster adds that the ROG Phone 7 is expected to come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. He further states that the handset will likely weigh less than 240 grams and have an IP54 rating.

All these specifications align with the ones tipped in earlier leaks, which suggested the Asus ROG Phone 7 will boot Android 13 with ROG UI custom skin on top.

Another report to align with the aforementioned specifications also hinted key specification of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, expected to launch alongside the base Asus ROG Phone 7. The report claimed that the higher-end model will be available in a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid, 165Hz display
  • Gamer-centric design and features
  • IPX4 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Relatively fast charging, supports bypass charging
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2448 pixels
Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications, Asus ROG Phone 7 launch, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Sid Meier’s Railroads Coming to iOS, Android on April 5, Feral Interactive Working on Port

