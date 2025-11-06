Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) — the first pair of smart glasses from Meta — were launched in India in May, and the company has confirmed that the glasses will be available via e-commerce platforms in India later this month. Customers can sign up to receive availability updates from online retailers starting today (November 6). Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the smart glasses feature a 12-megapixel camera, open-ear speakers, and built-in microphones. The wearable is integrated with Meta AI, Meta's voice-based artificial intelligence assistant.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) Price in India, Availability

Meta says that the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will be available for purchase in India from November 21 via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Reliance Digital website. Starting today, interested buyers can sign up to get 'Notify Me' alerts on these platforms to be among the first to purchase the glasses.

The latest rollout aims to bring Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to a wider audience in the country. The wearable was launched in India in May, starting at Rs. 29,900. Until now, they've been available exclusively through the Ray-Ban India website and select leading optical and sunglass retail stores across the country.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) Features, Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera to capture videos and photos, allowing a hands-free digital experience. It has open ear speakers and five microphones to capture voice during calls and AI interactions. The smart glasses offer Meta AI integration and allow users to access the AI assistant with simple voice commands like 'Hey Meta' for accessing smart features and getting information. It also lets users live-stream videos.

Co-developed with EssilorLuxottica, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) is available in styles like Wayfarer, Headliner, and more. The device runs on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform and is claimed to deliver up to four hours of battery life on a single charge. It is compatible with the Meta View app and offers Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.