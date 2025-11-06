Technology News
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 to Be Available via Amazon, Flipkart and More From November 21

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were launched in India in May, and pricing starts at Rs. 29,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 14:15 IST
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera

  • Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Amazon, Flipkart availability confirmed
  • The smart glasses have Meta AI integration
  • Ray-Ban Meta Glasses is available Wayfarer, Headliner, and more styles
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) — the first pair of smart glasses from Meta — were launched in India in May, and the company has confirmed that the glasses will be available via e-commerce platforms in India later this month. Customers can sign up to receive availability updates from online retailers starting today (November 6). Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the smart glasses feature a 12-megapixel camera, open-ear speakers, and built-in microphones. The wearable is integrated with Meta AI, Meta's voice-based artificial intelligence assistant.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) Price in India, Availability 

Meta says that the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will be available for purchase in India from November 21 via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Reliance Digital website. Starting today, interested buyers can sign up to get 'Notify Me' alerts on these platforms to be among the first to purchase the glasses.

The latest rollout aims to bring Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to a wider audience in the country. The wearable was launched in India in May, starting at Rs. 29,900. Until now, they've been available exclusively through the Ray-Ban India website and select leading optical and sunglass retail stores across the country.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 1) Features, Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera to capture videos and photos, allowing a hands-free digital experience. It has open ear speakers and five microphones to capture voice during calls and AI interactions. The smart glasses offer Meta AI integration and allow users to access the AI assistant with simple voice commands like 'Hey Meta' for accessing smart features and getting information. It also lets users live-stream videos.

Co-developed with EssilorLuxottica, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) is available in styles like Wayfarer, Headliner, and more. The device runs on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform and is claimed to deliver up to four hours of battery life on a single charge. It is compatible with the Meta View app and offers Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Further reading: Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Ray Ban Meta Glasses Price in India, Ray Ban Meta Glasses Specifications, EssilorLuxottica, Meta, Rayban, Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Set to Debut on Same Day as Lava Agni 4

Comment
