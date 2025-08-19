Bharti Airtel is offering a free subscription to Apple Music to prepaid users in India. In February, the telecom operator announced a strategic partnership with Apple, which saw the rollout of complimentary access to Apple TV+ and the company's music streaming service for Airtel's Wi-Fi and postpaid user base. With the latest move, it has been extended to Airtel's prepaid plans as well, with the availability of the offer via the Airtel Thanks app.

Free Apple Music Subscription for Airtel Users

Some Airtel prepaid customers confirmed the availability of the Apple Music offer on the Airtel Thanks app with a banner that states, “Get Apple Music at no extra cost”. It is said to be a complimentary offer for six months. Gadgets 360 staff were able to verify availability of the offer on multiple devices.

Airtel's Complimentary Apple Music offer

Once the offer period ends, a monthly charge will be incurred if Airtel prepaid users wish to continue accessing the music streaming service. To avail of the offer, Airtel users need to first claim it in the Airtel Thanks app by recharging with select plans and then link their Apple account.

Notably, Apple Music is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India for the Individual plan. Multiple users can also get a single subscription courtesy of the Family plan, costing Rs. 149 per month. Currently, Apple's Student plan is the most inexpensive way of streaming Apple Music in India, priced at Rs. 59. However, availing of this plan requires a valid student ID card.

Previously, the Apple Music offer was exclusive to Airtel's home Wi-Fi and postpaid customers. It was announced in February alongside a complimentary subscription to Apple TV+.

As per Airtel, Xstream Fiber users can watch Apple TV+ content with plans starting at Rs. 999 and above. Meanwhile, the telecom operator's postpaid users will also be able to avail of six months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions with Rs. 999 and higher-priced plans in India.

In addition to Apple Music, Airtel recently introduced complimentary access to Perplexity Pro for mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers. It also announced a partnership with Google to offer six months of free Google One subscription to its Wi-Fi and postpaid mobile customers at no extra cost.