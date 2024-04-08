Technology News

Apple TV Set-Top-Box With Inbuilt Camera for FaceTime Reportedly in Development

As per the report, Apple is also developing a lightweight smart display for videoconferencing.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 14:27 IST
Apple TV Set-Top-Box With Inbuilt Camera for FaceTime Reportedly in Development

Photo Credit: Pexels/WeStarMoney

Apple has reportedly started small-scale test production of the lightweight smart display

Highlights
  • The camera-equipped Apple TV will also offer gesture controls
  • Reportedly, it will also be integrated with the iPhone and Vision Pro
  • The Apple TV with camera is part of the company’s smart home plans
Advertisement

Apple is making plans to enter the smart home segment, as per a new report, and as a part of the plan, it could introduce an Apple TV set-top-box with an inbuilt camera. Additionally, the company is also said to be working on a “lightweight smart display” that can be docked to charging stations. Last week, it was reported that Apple was also working on two robotic devices — one that is placed atop a table and can move displays and another that follows the user around.

According to the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been planning to enter three new categories for quite a while. With the introduction of the Vision Pro, it has entered the mixed-reality headset category, and the now-cancelled Apple Car could have been its entry into the EV category. The third category, smart home, remains the most interesting one, as the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to introduce a diverse range of smart appliances in the near future.

In his newsletter, Gurman highlighted two devices in particular. The first is an upgrade to its existing Apple TV set-top-box for smart TVs. It is reported to get an inbuilt camera. The camera will allow for video conferencing via FaceTime and offer gesture-based controls. The technology is also said to be integrated with the iPhone and Vision Pro, although it is not known how it will be different from the FaceTime app already available on the devices. It is also believed that equipping the camera on the set-top-box could allow Apple to integrate its other smart devices into it and offer diverse functionality.

The second device is reported to be a lightweight smart display. Gurman said, “Such a device could be shuttled from room to room as needed and hooked into charging hubs stationed around the house.” The description makes it appear that its primary functionality could be a smart home control through which a user can control all other devices. The charging hubs also give the impression that they could be used as standby entertainment systems, similar to Google Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show.

Gurman highlights that Apple has started a small-scale test production for the smart display, but also emphasises that it is no guarantee that the tech giant will move ahead with its plans and bring the devices to the market. It is also not known how long the company might take to launch them.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Smart Appliance, Apple TV, Smart Home, Home Appliance
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Briefly Hits $70,000 Mark, Halving-Related Volatility Keeps Market Slow

Related Stories

Apple TV Set-Top-Box With Inbuilt Camera for FaceTime Reportedly in Development
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2024: List of Upcoming Eclipses, Safety Tips, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Realme to Launch India-Exclusive P Series Soon; Will Be Sold via Flipkart
  4. Apple Might Slash Battery Capacity of This iPhone 16 Model
  5. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC Goes Official in India
  6. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  7. Redmi Turbo 3 Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on This Date
  8. Select PS5 Models Are Getting Discounted in India: See Details
  9. Honor X9b Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Users Could Soon Get a Lookup Feature to Identify Unknown Callers: Report
  2. Apple Supplier Pegatron Said to Be in Talks With Tata to Sell Its Only India iPhone Plant
  3. iQoo Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
  4. Bitcoin Miners Begin Token Offloading Hoping to Retain Profits Before Upcoming Halving
  5. OpenAI Reportedly Used Data From YouTube Videos to Train GPT-4 AI Model
  6. Realme P1 5G Series India Launch Set for April 15; Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Series, iPhone 16 Tipped to Get Larger Batteries; iPhone 16 Plus May Not
  8. Spotify Releases AI-Powered Personalised Playlist Feature in Beta for Premium Users
  9. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Early Bird Offers Revealed Ahead of April 12 India Launch
  10. Apple's New Guidelines Now Allow Game Emulators on App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »