TSMC's dominance in making some of the world's most advanced chips has kept the firm's order book full, according to analysts.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 January 2023 17:04 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

TSMC is Asia's most valuable listed company

Highlights
  • The chip industry has been on a downturn since the coronavirus pandemic
  • TSMC's October-December net profit hit a record TWD 295.9 billion
  • Revenue for the quarter climbed 26.7 percent, TSMC said

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 78 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, posting yet another quarterly record, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple supplier, saw net profit for October-December hit a record TWD 295.9 billion (roughly Rs.79,285 crore) from TWD 166.2 billion (roughly Rs. 44,540 crore) a year earlier.

That compared with the TWD 289.44 billion (roughly Rs. 77,570 crore) average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

TSMC's business has been boosted by a global chip shortage sparked by pandemic-fuelled sales of smartphones and laptops. While the shortage has eased, analysts said dominance in making some of the world's most advanced chips has kept the firm's order book full.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 26.7 percent to $19.93 billion (roughly Rs. 5,340 crore), versus TSMC's prior estimated range of $19.9 billion to $20.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,545 crore).

TSMC's share price fell 27.1 percent in 2022, but is up 8.5 percent so far this year giving the firm a market value of $412.78 billion (roughly Rs. 33,66,055 crore). The stock rose 0.4 percent on Thursday versus a 0.1 percent fall for the benchmark index.

Overall, the chip sector has been grappling with weak demand for gadgets such as smartphones as inflation accelerates and interest rates rise, against a backdrop of geopolitical tension.

In October, TSMC cut its annual investment budget by at least 10 percent for 2022 and struck a more cautious note than usual on upcoming demand, flagging challenges from rising inflationary costs and predicting a chip downturn for 2023.

The firm said it spent $36.29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,95,940 crore) on capital expenditure in 2022, compared to a previous forecast of around $36 billon.

TSMC, Asia's most-valuable listed firm, whose clients include chip majors such as Qualcomm, has repeatedly said business would continue to be boosted by a "mega-trend" in the industry, brought by demand for high-performance computing chips for 5G networks and data centres, as well as increased use of chips in gadgets and vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: TSMC, Apple
