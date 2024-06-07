Technology News
As per the report, Apple’s Passwords app will be introduced for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Laurenz Heymann

Apple’s Passwords app will reportedly categorise the user’s credentials for easier access

Highlights
  • Reportedly, the Passwords app is powered by the iCloud Keychain
  • Apple is said to let users import data from third-party password apps
  • It is also reported to support verification codes
Apple will reportedly launch a new Passwords app when it hosts the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. As per the report, the tech giant could introduce its password-saving and tracking platform with the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 updates. The app is said to be powered by the iCloud Keychain, the native service that syncs passwords and account information across Apple's devices. Notably, the Cupertino-based company will also announce several new artificial intelligence (AI) features for several of its apps and services.

Apple's new Passwords App

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new app will make its debut during the WWDC event's keynote session. Citing people with knowledge of the app's development, the report claimed that the Passwords app will be able to save and keep track of users' passwords and generate new passwords.

Based on the report, it appears the feature will be powered by the iCloud Keychain. It's a service that syncs passwords and account credentials across Apple devices. However, the service can only be accessed via the Settings app or when a user attempts to log into an account. The new Passwords app will likely offer users a front-end for the feature as well as offer more control over its functionalities.

The Passwords app will reportedly feature authenticator functionalities as well. With support for verification codes, it can be used to set up two-factor authentication. Additionally, the Passwords app is also said to categorise the user's credentials into different categories such as Wi-Fi networks, accounts, and passkeys. There could be others as well, but no information about them is known at present.

Apple could be aiming to establish its password management platform with this move. Currently, third-party apps such as 1Password, LastPass, and Proton Pass offer password management functionalities. Reportedly, the tech giant could let users import their password data from third-party apps to its Passwords app to make the transition easier.

However, Apple will have to offer a feature-packed app to lure people away from third-party apps. For instance, 1Password offers password sharing, file storage, vault and tag organisation, and additional field support. At the moment, the full range of the Passwords app's features is not known. These will only be known once Apple officially launches the app.

Further reading: Passwords app, Apple, WWDC, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, iCloud
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac

