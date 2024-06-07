Apple will reportedly launch a new Passwords app when it hosts the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. As per the report, the tech giant could introduce its password-saving and tracking platform with the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 updates. The app is said to be powered by the iCloud Keychain, the native service that syncs passwords and account information across Apple's devices. Notably, the Cupertino-based company will also announce several new artificial intelligence (AI) features for several of its apps and services.

Apple's new Passwords App

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new app will make its debut during the WWDC event's keynote session. Citing people with knowledge of the app's development, the report claimed that the Passwords app will be able to save and keep track of users' passwords and generate new passwords.

Based on the report, it appears the feature will be powered by the iCloud Keychain. It's a service that syncs passwords and account credentials across Apple devices. However, the service can only be accessed via the Settings app or when a user attempts to log into an account. The new Passwords app will likely offer users a front-end for the feature as well as offer more control over its functionalities.

The Passwords app will reportedly feature authenticator functionalities as well. With support for verification codes, it can be used to set up two-factor authentication. Additionally, the Passwords app is also said to categorise the user's credentials into different categories such as Wi-Fi networks, accounts, and passkeys. There could be others as well, but no information about them is known at present.

Apple could be aiming to establish its password management platform with this move. Currently, third-party apps such as 1Password, LastPass, and Proton Pass offer password management functionalities. Reportedly, the tech giant could let users import their password data from third-party apps to its Passwords app to make the transition easier.

However, Apple will have to offer a feature-packed app to lure people away from third-party apps. For instance, 1Password offers password sharing, file storage, vault and tag organisation, and additional field support. At the moment, the full range of the Passwords app's features is not known. These will only be known once Apple officially launches the app.