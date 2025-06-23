Technology News
English Edition
  Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC support multipoint connectivity and AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2025 14:38 IST
Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC earphones come in Obsidian Grey, Titanium Blue, and Zinc White shades

Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC carry dual 10mm drivers
  • The TWS earphones have an IPX5 water-resistance rating
  • The Airdopes Prime 701 ANC are compatible with the Boat Hearables app
Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC have been launched in India. The TWS earphones support up to 46dB of hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They feature 10mm drivers and have an IPX5 water-resistant build. Together with the case, they are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 50 hours. The earphones support Google Fast Pair, multipoint connectivity, and have a dedicated low-latency gaming mode. The Airdopes Prime 701 ANC are compatible with the Boat Hearables app and support Boat's 24-bit Spatial Audio technology.

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Price in India, Availability

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. They are offered in Obsidian Grey, Titanium Blue, and Zinc White colour options. The earphones are available in the country via Amazon and the Boat India website.

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Specifications, Features

The Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC come with a traditional in-ear design and dual 10mm drivers. They support up to 46dB ANC and Boat's 24-bit Spatial Audio technology. The headsets are equipped with a quad-mic backed AI ENC and support an in-ear detection feature. They have an IPX5 water-resistant build.

Airdopes Prime 701 ANC earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearables app, which lets users customise EQ settings. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.2 with a 60ms low-latency Beast Mode for improved gaming performance. They support Google's Fast Pair technology as well.

Boat's Airdopes Prime 701 ANC earphones are claimed to last for up to 50 hours on a single charge, with the case. Meanwhile, a quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to 180 minutes or three hours of use. The earbuds carry a 35mAh battery each, while the case has a 500mAh cell. The earphones can be fully charged in 40 minutes. The charging case, which has a USB Type-C port, can be completely charged in one and a half hours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC, Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Price in India, Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC India Launch, Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Features, Boat Airdopes Prime series, Boat
Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Features
