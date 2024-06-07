Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available on the Apple App Store on iPhone and iPad. The open-world action-adventure title, which first launched on consoles and PC in October 2023, can be downloaded and played on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M1 chip or later. Ubisoft also announced two other titles for Apple devices — Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, available now on Apple Arcade, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, coming to Mac later this year.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on App Store

Ubisoft said that the Assassin's Creed Mirage introduction will be playable for free. Additionally, players can buy the game on the App Store for a 50 percent discount till June 20. After the discount, the game is available at Rs. 1,749 in India.

The full version of the Assassin's Creed Mirage also supports universal purchase, which means once purchased, the game will be playable on all compatible Apple devices. The game will also support cross-progression and cross-save through Ubisoft Connect, allowing players to transfer their progress across all available platforms.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the first console Assassin's Creed title that can be played natively on mobile devices. The game first launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 5 last year.

Assassin's Creed Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Announced for Mac

Ubisoft also announced that Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse for Apple Arcade game subscription service, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was confirmed to launch on Mac devices this winter. The Metroidvania platformer, which released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch in January, is now up for pre-order on the App Store.

While the release date is not confirmed, the App Store listing says the game is expected to launch on December 3, 2024. Prince of Persia on Mac is being developed by Ubisoft Da Nang. According to the publisher, the game will use Metal hardware-accelerated 3D graphics, to deliver smooth frame rates on Apple computers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.