Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac

Assassin's Creed Mirage can be purchased on the App Store for a 50 percent discount till June 20.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 June 2024 14:33 IST
Assassin's Creed Mirage can be purchased on the App Store for a 50 percent discount till June 20.

Photo Credit: Ubisoft/ Apple

Assassin's Creed Mirage will support universal purchase on App Store

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage will be free to download and play for 90 minutes
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will launch on Mac in the winter
  • Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse is available on Apple Arcade
Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available on the Apple App Store on iPhone and iPad. The open-world action-adventure title, which first launched on consoles and PC in October 2023, can be downloaded and played on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M1 chip or later. Ubisoft also announced two other titles for Apple devices — Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, available now on Apple Arcade, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, coming to Mac later this year.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on App Store

Ubisoft said that the Assassin's Creed Mirage introduction will be playable for free. Additionally, players can buy the game on the App Store for a 50 percent discount till June 20. After the discount, the game is available at Rs. 1,749 in India.

The full version of the Assassin's Creed Mirage also supports universal purchase, which means once purchased, the game will be playable on all compatible Apple devices. The game will also support cross-progression and cross-save through Ubisoft Connect, allowing players to transfer their progress across all available platforms.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the first console Assassin's Creed title that can be played natively on mobile devices. The game first launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 5 last year.

ACM iOS iPhone15Pro Screenshot 3 Launch 06062024 6PM CEST 1 mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Announced for Mac

Ubisoft also announced that Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse for Apple Arcade game subscription service, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was confirmed to launch on Mac devices this winter. The Metroidvania platformer, which released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch in January, is now up for pre-order on the App Store.

While the release date is not confirmed, the App Store listing says the game is expected to launch on December 3, 2024. Prince of Persia on Mac is being developed by Ubisoft Da Nang. According to the publisher, the game will use Metal hardware-accelerated 3D graphics, to deliver smooth frame rates on Apple computers.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage

  • Good
  • Tighter scope
  • Baghdad is dense and lively
  • Stealth is back
  • Effective and clunky combat
  • No icon clutter on map
  • Bad
  • Dull story and characters
  • Stiff voice acting
  • Repetitive, non-challenging gameplay loop
  • Dumb enemy AI
  • Overpowered skill tree
  • Lack of Tool variety
  • Lack of regional diversity in map
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Good
  • Excellent world design
  • Fast and fun combat
  • Challenging platforming
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Excellent music
  • Bad
  • Tedious later section
  • Unbalanced difficulty spikes
  • Uninspired art style
  • Prosaic story and characters
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Prince of Persia
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: Assassins Creed Mirage, Apple, iPhone, iPad, Ubisoft, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac
