Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak Online; Suggests Slightly Larger, Heavier Design

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak Online; Suggests Slightly Larger, Heavier Design

iPhone 16 Pro is said to weigh 194 grams.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2024 16:37 IST
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak Online; Suggests Slightly Larger, Heavier Design

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro measures 187 grams

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26mm
  • Tiny bezels would help Apple to increase the screen sizes
  • iPhone 16 Pro is said to feature 1.2mm bezels
Advertisement

iPhone 16 family with four entries are expected to go official in September. Apple is speculated to shrink the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The phones are said to have the "narrowest bezels in the world," beating the Galaxy S24 Ultra. A tipster has now leaked the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max suggesting that the phones will be larger. Tiny bezels would help Apple include a larger screen without drastically increasing the overall size of the phones.

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm and weigh 194 grams. For comparison, last year's iPhone 15 Pro measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm and weighs 187 grams.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26mm, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm measurement. The upcoming model is said to be heavier with a 225 grams weight, compared to the predecessor's 221 grams.

The leaked dimensions suggest that iPhone 16 Pro variants will get slightly taller, heavier and wider, while the bezels will become less noticeable. This claim has also been echoed by prominent tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X.

As per a recent leak, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature 1.2mm bezels, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels will measure 1.15mm. This would be a noticeable shift from iPhone 15 Pro's 1.71mm bezels. The Pro models could surpass the Galaxy S24 to become "the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone". The narrow bezels are likely to allow Apple to increase the screen sizes of upcoming models. Reducing the size of the bezel could add a premium look and make more room for content.

The iPhone 16 Pro is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen, up from 6.1-inch on its predecessor. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to boast a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7-inch on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is believed to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September. Besides the thin bezels, the iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ models are likely to get a new capacitive button. They are expected to be equipped with an A18 Pro chip. The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 16 Pro Series, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak Online; Suggests Slightly Larger, Heavier Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Debuts as Vivo's First Foldable in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Brings Deals on These Smartphones, Tablets
  4. Nothing Phone 3 to Skip 2024 Launch to Integrate AI Experiences
  5. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak; Hints at Larger Design
  6. Apple Reveals Minimum Length of Software Support for iPhone 15 Lineup
  7. Oppo Reno 12 Series, Next Find X Flagship Confirmed to Launch Globally
  8. Infinix GT 20 Pro Review
  9. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Gets a Limited Discount in India: Check Price
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leak Online; Suggests Slightly Larger, Heavier Design
  2. Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Gets a Limited Discount in India
  4. Google Keep Might Reportedly Allow Users to Resize App Window on Android
  5. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More
  6. iQoo 13 Tipped to Get 2K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, More; Might Ditch Pro Variant
  7. Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing New Layout for Status Updates With Preview Feature
  9. US Ether ETF Launch Timing Depends on How Fast Issuers Can Move, SEC Chair Says
  10. Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »