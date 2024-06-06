iPhone 16 family with four entries are expected to go official in September. Apple is speculated to shrink the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The phones are said to have the "narrowest bezels in the world," beating the Galaxy S24 Ultra. A tipster has now leaked the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max suggesting that the phones will be larger. Tiny bezels would help Apple include a larger screen without drastically increasing the overall size of the phones.

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm and weigh 194 grams. For comparison, last year's iPhone 15 Pro measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm and weighs 187 grams.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26mm, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm measurement. The upcoming model is said to be heavier with a 225 grams weight, compared to the predecessor's 221 grams.

The leaked dimensions suggest that iPhone 16 Pro variants will get slightly taller, heavier and wider, while the bezels will become less noticeable. This claim has also been echoed by prominent tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X.

As per a recent leak, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature 1.2mm bezels, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels will measure 1.15mm. This would be a noticeable shift from iPhone 15 Pro's 1.71mm bezels. The Pro models could surpass the Galaxy S24 to become "the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone". The narrow bezels are likely to allow Apple to increase the screen sizes of upcoming models. Reducing the size of the bezel could add a premium look and make more room for content.

The iPhone 16 Pro is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen, up from 6.1-inch on its predecessor. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to boast a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7-inch on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is believed to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September. Besides the thin bezels, the iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ models are likely to get a new capacitive button. They are expected to be equipped with an A18 Pro chip. The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process.

