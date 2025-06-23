Huawei Mate XT 2 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. While Huawei is yet to confirm its existence, new leaks coming out of China have offered hints about the triple-screen foldable phone's launch timeline. The Huawei Mate XT 2 is tipped to come with a Kirin 9010 processor. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was announced in markets outside China earlier this year. It has a triple-camera unit and a 5,600mAh battery.

Launch Timeline of Next Huawei Tri-fold Phone Leaked

Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu took to Weibo to suggest that the Huawei Mate XT 2 will launch around September this year. The company is said to be conducting internal testing of the smartphone with satellite connectivity support. Huawei's recent flagship smartphones have offered a satellite functionality that lets users send and receive text messages via a low-orbit satellite.

The tipster claimed that the Huawei Mate XT 2 will come with an upgraded chipset and improved imaging.

As per the tipster, the Huawei Mate XT 2 could go official around the same time as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. The latter was unveiled in China in September last year with an initial price tag of CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Recent leaks hint that the Huawei Mate XT 2 will have the same screen as the original Mate XT Ultimate Design. It is tipped to be equipped with a Kirin 9020 processor, which is likely to bring improvements over the Mate XT Ultimate Design's Kirin 9010 chipset. The foldable is said to offer improved performance and better cameras.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched in select international markets in February this year. It runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and has a triple rear camera unit. The tri-fold smartphone offers three screen sizes of 7.9-inch, 6.4-inch, and 10.2-inch via its folding mechanism. It houses a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.