Canva on Tuesday took the wraps off Code 2.0, its latest AI-powered tool that allows users to build and edit websites, apps, and web experiences using text prompts. This vibe coding tool offers more than 50 new Canva Code templates for designs, and users can personalize it with photos and graphics. Canva Code 2.0 can be accessed by free, pro, business, enterprise, and education users. It also supports an HTML Import feature, and it lets users access the visual library or their own uploaded media.

Canva Code 2.0 Is Also Available to Free Users

The company announced that Canva Code 2.0 is now available to all users, and the new AI-powered app and website creation tool can be accessed by Free, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education users. It is available directly within existing design projects, including presentations, whiteboards, and documents.

The update integrates AI coding directly into Canva's editor. Users can manually tweak their projects in the editor or use Canva AI to prompt edits. Canva is offering over 50 Canva Code templates for interactive designs, and users can customise them using Canva's library or their own uploaded media.

The HTML import tool lets users bring projects created with other AI assistants into Canva as editable designs. This allows creators to continue working on existing projects without having to recreate them from scratch. Additionally, users can select a specific element and prompt Canva AI to refine or edit that piece.

Canva says Code 2.0 combines AI-powered code generation and lets users swap in their own images by dragging directly from Canva's library, update colours and fonts through the toolbar, click into any section to retype text directly, or select a specific element to refine with conversational AI.

The company says teams can collaboratively build, review, and comment on interactive designs in real-time with Canva Code 2.0. After completion, the creations can automatically adapt to different screen sizes. Users can preview how it will look on mobile and publish their work to a free Canva domain, connect a custom domain, or share it within their organisation using a single sign-on.