Truecaller has launched a voicemail feature in India. This new functionality allows Android smartphone users to receive and read transcribed voice messages from missed calls. The feature is currently available free for all Indian users. To access the voicemail functionality on Truecaller for Android, call forwarding must be enabled on the number. Truecaller Premium users are eligible to get an upgraded experience through Truecaller Assistant. The voicemail feature offers spam filtering and lets users adjust the playback speed. It also supports AI-powered transcription in 12 Indian languages.

Truecaller's Voicemail Feature: How it Works

The company recently announced in a forum post that its voicemail feature would be available to users in India. The feature lets callers leave a message when a user miss a call. The platform records voice messages and transcribes them into text, allowing you to read why someone called without listening to the full message or immediately calling back.

The new voicemail is currently available to all Truecaller users in India, including those without a Premium subscription. To use the voicemail feature, the mobile number must have call forwarding enabled. Once set up, voicemail transcriptions may take a moment to appear. All messages are accessible from the Voicemail tab in the app. Users also need the latest version of the Truecaller app to use this feature.

Truecaller claims that the voicemail feature stores messages directly on the user's device, giving full control and privacy over recordings. It includes smart call categorisation, spam filtering, adjustable playback speed, and AI-powered transcription in 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Punjabi, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

Truecaller confirmed that Premium users will get an enhanced Truecaller Assistant feature, which answers calls, interacts with callers, and offers personalised greetings and advanced call handling.

At present, the voicemail feature is available only to Truecaller users in India. Truecaller says it plans to expand access to the voicemail feature to more countries soon after testing and feedback.