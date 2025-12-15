Truecaller allows its users to delete their accounts or unlist their phone numbers via the official app and website.
Truecaller is a helpful tool when you want to check the details of an unknown caller. At times, it can alert you when a spam or scam caller tries to contact you, displaying a warning at the start. Moreover, you can also use the Truecaller directory to search for phone numbers, checking the name, the place, and other information about the caller. It also presents the number of times a person has been reported by other users as spam, highlighting the same in red. However, there is a growing privacy concern, too. Everyone is not as comfortable with the fact that their contact details are publicly available. In such times, you might want to deactivate your Truecaller account and unlist your phone number manually.
If you want to delete your information, deactivate your Truecaller account, and unlist your phone number from the company database for any reason, here's a detailed step-by-step guide to help you do the same without any hassle via various methods online.
1. Can I deactivate my account from the Truecaller website?
No, Truecaller requires users to download the app to deactivate their accounts.
2. Where can I find the Truecaller app?
The Truecaller app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Android users can also download an APK from the company website and sideload it onto their smartphone.
3. How long does it take for Truecaller to unlist my phone number?
Truecaller claims that it can take up to 24 hours for the phone number to be unlisted from the company database.
