How to Delete Your Truecaller Account and Unlist Number Using Different Methods Online: A Step-By-Step Guide

Truecaller allows its users to delete their accounts or unlist their phone numbers via the official app and website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 18:36 IST
How to Delete Your Truecaller Account and Unlist Number Using Different Methods Online: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Delete Truecaller account and unlist your number via Truecaller app and website.

Highlights
  • Truecaller app is available on iOS and Android
  • Truecaller allows users to unlist their numbers
  • Users can deactivate their accounts from the app
Truecaller is a helpful tool when you want to check the details of an unknown caller. At times, it can alert you when a spam or scam caller tries to contact you, displaying a warning at the start. Moreover, you can also use the Truecaller directory to search for phone numbers, checking the name, the place, and other information about the caller. It also presents the number of times a person has been reported by other users as spam, highlighting the same in red. However, there is a growing privacy concern, too. Everyone is not as comfortable with the fact that their contact details are publicly available. In such times, you might want to deactivate your Truecaller account and unlist your phone number manually.

If you want to delete your information, deactivate your Truecaller account, and unlist your phone number from the company database for any reason, here's a detailed step-by-step guide to help you do the same without any hassle via various methods online.

How to Delete Your Truecaller Account Using the App

  1. Download the Truecaller app from the Google Play Store if you are an Android user or Apple's App Store, if you're an iPhone user.
  2. Once the app is installed, open it.
  3. If you're on Android, click on the three-dotted line in the top-right corner of the screen to open settings.
  4. For iPhone users, the same can be accessed by clicking on your profile photo that appears in the top-right corner of the screen.
  5. Scroll down to Privacy Centre > Tap on it.
  6. Then, click on Deactivate My Account.
  7. The app will display a prompt asking you if you're sure about deactivating your account.
  8. Read and confirm that you do not wish to access the following features: “Caller Identification”, “Spam Protection”, and “Truecaller Account”.
  9. Click on Yes, Continue > tap on Continue.
  10. Your account will be deactivated in a few minutes. (However, this will not erase your data from the company database. To do the same, continue reading.)

How to Unlist Your Number From Truecaller Using the Website?

  1. After you're done deactivating your account, visit the Truecaller website.
  2. Navigate to the Unlisting section in the menu or click here.
  3. At this stage, you can either choose to change your name in the database or unlist your contact.
  4. If you wish to continue with the latter, scroll down to the Unlist Your Number section.
  5. Enter your phone number in the text box > tap on Confirm.
  6. It is worth noting that Truecaller can take up to 24 hours to unlist your number.

FAQs

1. Can I deactivate my account from the Truecaller website?

No, Truecaller requires users to download the app to deactivate their accounts.

2. Where can I find the Truecaller app?

The Truecaller app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Android users can also download an APK from the company website and sideload it onto their smartphone.

3. How long does it take for Truecaller to unlist my phone number?

Truecaller claims that it can take up to 24 hours for the phone number to be unlisted from the company database.

Further reading: How to Delete Your Truecaller Account, Delete Your Truecaller Account, Unlist Truecaller Number, Truecaller, How to
How to Delete Your Truecaller Account and Unlist Number Using Different Methods Online: A Step-By-Step Guide
