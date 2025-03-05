Microsoft has announced the rollout of a new update for the Copilot for Windows app. Testers registered with the Windows Insider Program can download the update via the Microsoft Store, through which they can access the changes. It includes a new user interface (UI) which introduces a side panel featuring all the conversations with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Additionally, Microsoft has also rolled out a native Extensible Application Markup Language (XAML) app.

This development builds upon the rollout of the native Copilot app for Windows in December 2024 which replaced the previously available progressive web app (PWA) experience.

Microsoft published all of the changes included in its latest Copilot for Windows app update in a blog post. The company says the update brings the app version to 1.25023.101.0 or higher. The side panel, which has been introduced with the update, features an option to start a new conversation with the AI chatbot. Alternatively, users can also see their prior conversations and resume them quickly.

As per the Redmond-based technology giant, Windows users can ask questions to the AI chatbot. The company gives an example, “How do I set up a Bluetooth headset on this device?”, and Copilot will tailor its response to the current version of Windows.

Although the app is present in the start menu and has an optional desktop shortcut, it can be quickly accessed by pressing the Alt + Space hotkey on Windows 10 and 11 PCs. This shortcut uses the RegisterHotKey function, as per Microsoft. Meanwhile, users with a Copilot+ PC can directly use the Copilot key to bring up the AI chatbot. The company previously emphasised that it will explore further options related to the keyboard shortcuts for the app in the future.

Microsoft says the update is available for download via the Microsoft Store. It is rolling out gradually, meaning all Windows Insiders may not see it on their devices right away.