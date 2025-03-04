Technology News
Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access

Gemini for iOS will also let users set these widgets as corner buttons on the iPhone lockscreen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 19:42 IST
Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access

Photo Credit: Google

Google has also expanded the Deep Research feature to Gemini Advanced users on iOS

Highlights
  • The type prompt widget lets users directly type a query
  • Gemini app’s Talk Live widget directly opens Gemini Live
  • Google has also added widgets for image and file sharing
Gemini for iOS received a new update on Monday that introduced multiple new lockscreen widgets for the artificial intelligence (AI) app. There are six lockscreen widgets in total that iPhone users can set to quickly access specific features of the Gemini app without having to unlock the device first. Alongside the widgets, Google has also added Control Centre access for its AI app, and users can now add Gemini for convenience. Notably, the Mountain View-based tech giant also showcased new Gemini Live features at the Mobile World Congress (2025) in Barcelona.

Gemini App on iPhone Gets Lockscreen Widgets

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted the new lockscreen widgets in the app on Monday. It was shipped with the Gemini for iOS app version 1.2025.0762303. Most iPhone users should have received the update already, but if not, it should arrive in the next few days.

gemini lockscreen widgets Gemini lockscreen widgets

Gemini lockscreen widgets

 

There are six new lockscreen widgets that all offer different use cases. First is the “Type Prompt” that allows users to directly type a query to Gemini and see the response without ever unlocking the device. Another interesting widget is Talk Live that directly opens Gemini Live and lets users have a real-time two-way conversation with the AI. Notably, this is the only way iOS users can avoid the two-step process of accessing Gemini Live.

Google also added an Open Mic lockscreen widget. This will quickly open the microphone to let users speak their prompts instead of typing them. The fourth widget, dubbed Use Camera, opens the camera to quickly capture an image and shares it with Gemini. Users can then ask queries about the image.

Final two lockscreen widgets are Share Image and Share File. These let users quickly share images and files with Gemini, respectively, and ask queries about them. Notably, any of these widgets can also be set as the corner buttons on the iPhone's lockscreen.

In case users do not prefer to use Gemini as lockscreen widget, they can also add it to Control Centre. The iOS app recently received another update that added Deep Research to Gemini Advanced users. The update now also allows users to share text, images, and links directly to the AI chatbot from any app.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
