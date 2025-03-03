Google is showcasing two new Gemini Live features at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The Mountain View-based tech giant will also be rolling out the Live Video and screen-sharing features to the paid subscribers later this month. Live Video will let users have a video conversation while interacting with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in the Gemini Live interface. The screen-sharing feature, on the other hand, will let users share their screen with Gemini and the AI can answer queries based on what it sees.

Google Is Showcasing Two New Gemini Features at MWC 2025

In a blog post, the tech giant stated that it is hosting interactive demonstrations for the new Gemini features during the MWC 2025. Apart from these, attendees can also check out other Gemini Live features as well as Circle to Search's language translation functionality.

Among the two new Gemini features, the first is Live Videos. This was unveiled at Google I/O 2024 and is developed by DeepMind, the AI division of the company, as a part of Project Astra. Live Videos can be accessed within Gemini Live, the AI-powered real-time two-way voice communication feature.

With this feature, users can show Gemini a video feed from their device's camera and the AI can process the visual information in real-time and answer queries about them. The company also posted a video on YouTube showcasing the Live Video feature. In the video, a user shows Gemini their pottery collection and asks which colour they should choose for their next vase. The colour options were displayed on the table.

Gemini was able to analyse the colours of the pots and the colour options to suggest an option that would complement the rest of the collection almost instantly. Notably, once the feature rolls out, eligible users will be able to see a new video icon in Gemini Live interface to access the feature.

The second feature is screen-sharing with Gemini. Currently, the Gemini AI assistant comes with an “Ask about screen” button above the text field. Tapping the button captures a screenshot that users can share with the AI and ask queries about the image. The new feature adds another “Share screen with Live” button.

Tapping this will automatically enable the AI to record the screen, and users can ask queries about what they see in real-time. Gemini can not only answer queries about the current screen, but can also follow the user's moves as they switch from one page to another or from one app to the next. Apart from answering general queries, the feature can also help users navigate to certain settings or find a web page.

Google confirmed that both of these features will roll out to Gemini Advanced subscribers later in March. These are Android-specific features, and are currently not available on other platforms.