Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Previews Live Video and Screen Sharing Features With Gemini Live at MWC 2025

Google Previews Live Video and Screen-Sharing Features With Gemini Live at MWC 2025

The new Gemini Live features will start rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers later this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 18:42 IST
Google Previews Live Video and Screen-Sharing Features With Gemini Live at MWC 2025

Live video feature can be accessed within the Gemini Live interface

Highlights
  • These Gemini Live features were first unveiled at Google I/O 2024
  • Google DeepMind developed these features as a part of Project Astra
  • Gemini interface will soon show a “Share screen with Live” button
Advertisement

Google is showcasing two new Gemini Live features at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The Mountain View-based tech giant will also be rolling out the Live Video and screen-sharing features to the paid subscribers later this month. Live Video will let users have a video conversation while interacting with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in the Gemini Live interface. The screen-sharing feature, on the other hand, will let users share their screen with Gemini and the AI can answer queries based on what it sees.

Google Is Showcasing Two New Gemini Features at MWC 2025

In a blog post, the tech giant stated that it is hosting interactive demonstrations for the new Gemini features during the MWC 2025. Apart from these, attendees can also check out other Gemini Live features as well as Circle to Search's language translation functionality.

Among the two new Gemini features, the first is Live Videos. This was unveiled at Google I/O 2024 and is developed by DeepMind, the AI division of the company, as a part of Project Astra. Live Videos can be accessed within Gemini Live, the AI-powered real-time two-way voice communication feature.

With this feature, users can show Gemini a video feed from their device's camera and the AI can process the visual information in real-time and answer queries about them. The company also posted a video on YouTube showcasing the Live Video feature. In the video, a user shows Gemini their pottery collection and asks which colour they should choose for their next vase. The colour options were displayed on the table.

Gemini was able to analyse the colours of the pots and the colour options to suggest an option that would complement the rest of the collection almost instantly. Notably, once the feature rolls out, eligible users will be able to see a new video icon in Gemini Live interface to access the feature.

The second feature is screen-sharing with Gemini. Currently, the Gemini AI assistant comes with an “Ask about screen” button above the text field. Tapping the button captures a screenshot that users can share with the AI and ask queries about the image. The new feature adds another “Share screen with Live” button.

Tapping this will automatically enable the AI to record the screen, and users can ask queries about what they see in real-time. Gemini can not only answer queries about the current screen, but can also follow the user's moves as they switch from one page to another or from one app to the next. Apart from answering general queries, the feature can also help users navigate to certain settings or find a web page.

Google confirmed that both of these features will roll out to Gemini Advanced subscribers later in March. These are Android-specific features, and are currently not available on other platforms.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, MWC2025, MWC25
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Cancelled Twisted Metal Reboot for PS5 Was Reportedly a Battle Royale Title

Related Stories

Google Previews Live Video and Screen-Sharing Features With Gemini Live at MWC 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Goes Global at MWC 2025 Alongside Xiaomi 15: See Prices
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Microsoft to Shut Down Skype in May to Prioritise Teams App
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed
  7. Xiaomi's Production-Spec SU7 Ultra Sale Officially Starts
  8. Lenovo Showcases ThinkBook "Codename Flip" AI PC Concept at MWC 2025
  9. Tesla Reportedly Finalises Mumbai's BKC for Its First Showroom in India
  10. Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift 2.0, SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology at MWC
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50, Note 50 Pro and Note 50 Pro+ With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Google Previews Live Video and Screen-Sharing Features With Gemini Live at MWC 2025
  3. Realme Showcases Interchangeable-Lens Concept, Previews New AI Features at MWC 2025
  4. Cancelled Twisted Metal Reboot for PS5 Was Reportedly a Battle Royale Title
  5. Tesla Said to Have Finalised Mumbai’s BKC for Its First Showroom Ahead of India EV Market Entry
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed; to Get Six Years of Android OS Updates
  7. Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 AI Inferencing Server for SMBs and Enterprises Unveiled
  8. Qualcomm Launches Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access Gen 4 Elite Platform Alongside Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF at MWC 2025
  9. Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Capabilities Could Reportedly Take Till 2027 to Be Fully Functional
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »