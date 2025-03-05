Technology News
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $86,900, Ether Sees Small Gains Alongside Most Altcoins

Bitcoin is trading at $86,927 (roughly Rs. 75.7 lakh) on foreign exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Viktor Forgacs

Presently, the sector valuation stands at $2.86 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,49,14,532 crore)

Highlights
  • Monero, Uniswap saw gains
  • Losses struck Cosmos, Cronos  
  • Cartesi, Braintrust also reflected minor profits
The global crypto market remains volatile as the US President Donald Trump escalates international tariff tensions. On Wednesday, March 5, Bitcoin recorded a 3.33 percent gain on global exchanges, pushing its price to $86,927 (roughly Rs. 75.7 lakh). Indian exchanges also reflected a stronger rally, with Bitcoin rising around 4.50 percent. Platforms like CoinSwitch and Giottus show the cryptocurrency trading at $91,263 (roughly Rs. 79.4 lakh).

“Trump's proposed tariffs added uncertainty in the market yesterday, affecting broader market sentiment. However, with institutional demand on the rise, regulatory negotiations gaining momentum and the upcoming White House crypto summit could – a stage could be for further market action. Investors need to prepare themselves for potential volatility,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Ether joined Bitcoin in clocking minor gains on Wednesday. Internationally, Ether rose by 3.40 percent taking its price to $2,178 (roughly Rs. 1.89 lakh). On Indian exchanges meanwhile, the asset price climbed to $2,324 (roughly Rs. 2.02 lakh) with a gain of 3.88 percent.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed several cryptocurrencies trading in small profits.

These include Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Tron.

Chainlink, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Uniswap, and Monero also registered notable profits over the last day.

The crypto market cap has repeatedly tested the $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,61,25,326 crore) threshold in recent days. Presently, the sector valuation stands at $2.86 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,49,14,532 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Leo, Stellar, Avalanche, and Litecoin meanwhile, saw losses on the crypto charts on Wednesday.

Near Protocol, Cronos, Cosmos, and Elrond also logged price dips amid market fluctuations.

“As the market moves towards stability, recent macroeconomic factors like the manufacturing index rising for a second month, show that the economy is improving. This encourages investors to invest in riskier assets, boosting the overall market sentiment,” Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360, suggesting investors to be alert and cautious with investments.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

