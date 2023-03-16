Technology News
  Digi Yatra Data Stored on Passenger Devices and Not in Centralised Storage, Minister Says

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also stated that Digi Yatra data cannot be used by any other entity since it's encrypted.

By ANI | Updated: 16 March 2023 17:37 IST
Digi Yatra utilises facial recognition technology to issue boarding passes for flights

Highlights
  • Data is purged from airport system after 24 hours of departure, MoCA says
  • Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia was responding to a tweet
  • MoCA further iterates that flyer's data is encrypted, secure

Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday clarified that under Digi Yatra, passengers' data are stored in their own devices and not in centralized storage.

In the Digi Yatra process, there is no central storage of passengers' Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data, it said.

All the passengers' data is encrypted and stored in the wallet of their smartphone. It is shared only between the passenger and the airport of travel origin, where the passenger's Digi Yatra ID needs to be validated. The data is purged from the airport's system within 24 hours of departure of the flight. The data is shared by passengers directly, only when they travel and only to the origin Airport, says MoCA.

Responding to a tweet on Digi Yatra, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia tweeted, "Passengers' personal information data is not stored in any central repository or by the Digi Yatra Foundation. The data is stored in the passenger's own phone in the Digi Yatra secure wallet. Rest assured, no data is being collected or stored."

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) further informed that the data cannot be used by any other entity since it's encrypted. This process is voluntary and provides the convenience of smooth, hassle-free, and health-risk-free travel.

Digi Yatra is an initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology. It aimed at providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. Its main objective is to enhance the passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of tickets and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework.

Further reading: Digi Yatra, Ministry of Civil Aviation, MoCA, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digi Yatra secure wallet, Ministry, Government of India
