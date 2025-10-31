Technology News
Vivo X300 to Be Available in India-Exclusive Red Colourway, Tipster Claims

Vivo X300 series, including the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, was recently launched globally.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 16:10 IST
Vivo X300 to Be Available in India-Exclusive Red Colourway, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 (pictured) is offered in two colourways globally

  • Vivo X300 packs a 5,360mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support
  • Vivo X300 could launch in India in December
  • The new red shade is said to be an India-exclusive colour option
Vivo X300 series is rumoured to launch in India in December, roughly two months after its debut in China. The lineup, which includes the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, is powered by the September-launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Weeks ahead of its supposed unveiling in India, a render of the standard Vivo X300 has surfaced online, and a tipser claims that it could be available in a red colourway that is exclusively for the Indian market. Globally, the handset is sold in Halo Pink and Phantom Black shades. Meanwhile, in China, it is offered in four colour options.

Vivo X300 Colourways, Availability in India (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared a render of the Vivo X300 in a red colourway, which is said to be an India-exclusive option. The phone is expected to launch in the country in December, alongside the Vivo X300 Pro. The render suggests that the handset could feature the same design as its Chinese and global counterparts. However, it is to be noted that the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the phone in the country.

In another a post on X (formerly Twitter), tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that only the standard Vivo X300 will be available in the rumoured India-exclusive red colour option. Neither the Vivo X300 Pro nor the Vivo X300 FE will offer this shade, he adds.

The Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 made their global debut on October 30, soon after it was launched in China on October 13. While globally, the vanilla model is offered in Halo Pink and Phantom Black colour options, it is available in China in Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo's upcoming flagship handsets in India are expected to carry the specifications as the Chinese and European models. For reference, the Vivo X300 sports a 6.31-inch 1,216×2,640 pixels flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 452ppi pixel density.

It is powered by an octa core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It also features a V3+ Imaging chip and a Mali G1-Ultra GPU.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X300 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope camera, housed inside a circular camera module.

On the front, it gets a hole-punch 50-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,360mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 India launch, Vivo X300 colours, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Specifications, Vivo X300 series, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Introduces Aardvark, an Agentic Security Researcher That Can Find and Fix Vulnerabilities

