Vivo X300 series is rumoured to launch in India in December, roughly two months after its debut in China. The lineup, which includes the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, is powered by the September-launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Weeks ahead of its supposed unveiling in India, a render of the standard Vivo X300 has surfaced online, and a tipser claims that it could be available in a red colourway that is exclusively for the Indian market. Globally, the handset is sold in Halo Pink and Phantom Black shades. Meanwhile, in China, it is offered in four colour options.

Vivo X300 Colourways, Availability in India (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared a render of the Vivo X300 in a red colourway, which is said to be an India-exclusive option. The phone is expected to launch in the country in December, alongside the Vivo X300 Pro. The render suggests that the handset could feature the same design as its Chinese and global counterparts. However, it is to be noted that the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the phone in the country.

VIVO X300 exclusive Red color for India :)



Launch in December, guess the price 👀

In another a post on X (formerly Twitter), tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that only the standard Vivo X300 will be available in the rumoured India-exclusive red colour option. Neither the Vivo X300 Pro nor the Vivo X300 FE will offer this shade, he adds.

The Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 made their global debut on October 30, soon after it was launched in China on October 13. While globally, the vanilla model is offered in Halo Pink and Phantom Black colour options, it is available in China in Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo's upcoming flagship handsets in India are expected to carry the specifications as the Chinese and European models. For reference, the Vivo X300 sports a 6.31-inch 1,216×2,640 pixels flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 452ppi pixel density.

It is powered by an octa core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It also features a V3+ Imaging chip and a Mali G1-Ultra GPU.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X300 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope camera, housed inside a circular camera module.

On the front, it gets a hole-punch 50-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,360mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.