iQOO 15 Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of November 26 India Launch: Here's What We Know So Far

iQOO 15 was unveiled in China on October 20 as the successor to last year’s iQOO 13.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 17:06 IST
iQOO 15 Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of November 26 India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 will be offered in India via Amazon in at least two colourways

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 in India will feature a Snapdragon chip
  • iQOO 15 will sport a 2K resolution display in India
  • The phone will go on sale via Amazon
iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in India on November 26, approximately a month after it was unveiled in China. A dedicated microsite for the phone on Amazon was recently updated to show the handset in black and white, while also confirming its availability in India via the e-commerce website. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the names of the two colour options. It is confirmed to arrive with the same Snapdragon chipset as the Chinese variant. In India, the iQOO 15 will also sport a 2K resolution display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Other details, such as its pricing in India and storage variants, are expected to be announced closer to the launch date.

iQOO 15 Will be Available in India in At Least Two Colourways

The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that its flagship iQOO 15 will be available in India in two colour options, dubbed Alpha (black) and Legend (white). The latter sports the company's new “tri-colour pattern logo” on the rare panel, too. The dedicated microsite for the phone on Amazon was recently updated to tease the two shades. However, the names of the colour options were not known.

As mentioned above, the iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26, iQOO India head Nipun Marya recently confirmed. The phone was earlier teased to debut on November 27. In India, the handset is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is also teased to be equipped with a Q3 Supercomputing gaming chip, the same as its Chinese counterpart. It will also ship with the Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

In India, it will also sport a 2K resolution screen, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 15 is confirmed to support Ray Tracing, too. It will also be equipped with an 8,000 sq mm single-layer vapour chamber plate to prevent it from getting too hot during intense gaming.

While other specifications of the iQOO 15's Indian variant are still under wraps, the features that have been teased so far suggest it might ship with similar specifications as the Chinese variant, which was unveiled on October 20. For context, the iQOO 15 gets a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 2K (1,440×3,168 pixel) resolution, with 130Hz screen sampling rate and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It also ships with an Adreno 840 GPU. The phone carries a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

The iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It is currently on sale in China in Legendary Edition (silver), Track Edition (black), Lingyun (grey), and Wilderness (green) (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Colourways, iQOO 15 Black, iQOO 15 Launch in India, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo X300 to Be Available in India-Exclusive Red Colourway, Tipster Claims

iQOO 15 Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of November 26 India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
