Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Model Slimmer Than Galaxy S25 Edge With New Name

Samsung's next slim smartphone might also feature a dual rear camera setup, but it is also said to be slimmer and might feature an upgraded battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 18:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Model Slimmer Than Galaxy S25 Edge With New Name

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a thickness of 5.8mm

Highlights
  • Samsung could be developing an even thinner Galaxy smartphone
  • It is said to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was released in May in India
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in May as the slimmest device in the Galaxy S series, with a slim 5.8mm profile. However, alleged weak sales and low demand sparked speculation that the model might not get a successor. Now, fresh leaks suggest that instead of scrapping the purported Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung is likely to launch another slim smartphone with a new name. The upcoming model is said to be slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge. It is expected to run on the Exynos 2600 chipset and pack a larger battery than this year's slim handset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Include Handset Codenamed 'More Slim'

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @SPYGO19726 claimed that a Samsung smartphone internally codenamed 'More Slim' is in the works with a 5.56mm thin build, which could make it slimmer than the 5.8mm thin Galaxy S25 Edge. This suggests that Samsung may be planning to revive the Galaxy S26 Edge under a new name, possibly as part of a repositioning strategy for the slim lineup. The new model could be thinner than the 5.6mm iPhone Air.

The purported Samsung 'More Slim' device is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO 2.5 display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It could use a 4,300mAh lithium polymer battery. It is said to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 chipset.

For optics, Samsung is said to pack a dual rear camera unit on the upcoming slim smartphone, comprising a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The company is said to be evaluating the feasibility of adding a periscope lens. On the design front, the smartphone is likely to use an aluminium composite frame paired with a reinforced titanium substructure.

Multiple recent leaks indicate that Samsung is developing a device codenamed 'More Slim.' Another X user @theonecid spotted firmware files for the Galaxy S26 Edge, suggesting that software development for the thin Galaxy phone is underway.

Meanwhile, Dutch publication Galaxy Club claims that More Slim's development is significantly behind the standard Galaxy S26 models. This model may not launch alongside the main Galaxy S26 trio and could arrive at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was released in May in India as the fourth entrant in the Galaxy S25 series. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The handset has a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and has a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
