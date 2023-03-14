Technology News
  Facebook Parent Meta to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Just Four Months After First Round of Job Cuts

Facebook Parent Meta to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Just Four Months After First Round of Job Cuts

The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring at Meta that will see the company flatten its organizational structure.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 March 2023 19:10 IST
Facebook Parent Meta to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Just Four Months After First Round of Job Cuts

Meta's move in November to slash headcount by 13 percent marked the first mass layoffs

Highlights
  • Meta is pouring billions of dollars to build the futuristic metaverse
  • A deteriorating economy has brought about a series of mass job cuts
  • Meta's headcount stood at 86,482 at 2022-end

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs, just four months after it let go 11,000 employees, the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

"We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff.

The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring at Meta that will see the company flatten its organizational structure, cancel lower priority projects and reduce its hiring rates as part of the move. The news sent Meta's shares up 2 percent in premarket trading.

The move underscores Zuckerberg's push to turn 2023 into the "Year of Efficiency" with promised cost cuts of $5 billion (nearly Rs. 41,200 crore) in expenses to between $89 billion (nearly Rs. 7,33,100 crore) and $95 billion (nearly Rs. 7,82,500 crore).

A deteriorating economy has brought about a series of mass job cuts across corporate America: from Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to Big Tech firms including Amazon.com and Microsoft.

The tech industry has laid off more than 280,000 workers since the start of 2022, with about 40 percent of them coming this year, according to layoffs tracking site .

Meta, which is pouring billions of dollars to build the futuristic metaverse, has struggled with a post-pandemic slump in advertising spending from companies facing high inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta's move in November to slash headcount by 13 percent marked the first mass layoffs in its 18-year history. Its headcount stood at 86,482 at 2022-end, up 20 percent from a year ago.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, layoff, job cuts
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on April 14

Facebook Parent Meta to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Just Four Months After First Round of Job Cuts
Comment
