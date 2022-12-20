Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail End to End Encryption Beta Testing Expanded for Select Workspace Users: All Details

Gmail End-to-End Encryption Beta Testing Expanded for Select Workspace Users: All Details

Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard can apply to beta test the feature until January 20.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 December 2022 17:48 IST
Gmail End-to-End Encryption Beta Testing Expanded for Select Workspace Users: All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Workspace customers can apply for CSE beta testing via Google’s support centre.

Highlights
  • Gmail users will have access to client-side encryption
  • The feature is currently available for beta testers
  • Google Drive, Docs, Sheets also support the feature

Gmail will allow more customers to gain beta access to the company's end-to-end encryption feature for its email messaging service, which is a part of Google Workspace. The company's encryption technology provides an added layer of security to emails and attachments on the Web. Google last year announced that it would bring client-side encryption software by giving users control over the encryption keys and who will have access to their data last year. The service has announced that it will allow more users to apply to beta-test the feature.

Google announced via a blog post that the company is expanding beta access to its client-side encryption (CSE) in Gmail on the Web, for select customers on Google Workspace Enterprise and Education plans.

As of now, Google offers a beta version of CSE on Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar. The feature was added to Google Drive in 2021.

According to the company, eligible customers of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard can apply to participate in the beta testing until January 20 next year, via Google's support center. Once rolled out, users will be able to choose to enable end-to-end encryption by selecting a padlock button when writing an email.

“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities,” Google stated. This means that while Google does encrypt user data as it travels to the company's servers, the company is able to access the contents of the data. CSE eliminates customer privacy concerns by ensuring that only the sender and recipient have the encryption keys to access the data.

Meanwhile, Google on Monday announced new fraud detection techniques for its UPI-based payment app Google Pay as part of the search giant's efforts to make digital payments more secure in the country. A new feature on Google Pay will alert users in India of any suspicious activities on their accounts by using multi-layered warnings. The app will use machine learning to flag fraudulent activity or suspicious payment requests and flash a warning to users to protect them from fraud on the payment platform. 

 

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail, Google Workspace, Google, Encryption
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Facial Recognition Technology Used by Police in Hyderabad to Enforce COVID-19 Policy
Featured video of the day
The Tech Scoop from Music Legend AR Rahman

Related Stories

Gmail End-to-End Encryption Beta Testing Expanded for Select Workspace Users: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  3. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Fast Charging Support Launched in India
  6. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  7. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  8. Cyber Crime Portal Sees 6 Lakh Complaints Since 2019: MoS Home
  9. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Reportedly Delayed to Mid or Late February
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 Sensor With Staggered HDR Support
  2. Infinix Zero 20 With Helio G99 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Gmail End-to-End Encryption Beta Testing Expanded for Select Workspace Users: All Details
  4. Six Lakh Complaints Registered on Cyber Crime Portal Since Its Inception in 2019, MoS Home Ajay Mishra Says
  5. Facial Recognition Technology Used by Police in Hyderabad to Enforce COVID-19 Policy
  6. Amazon Avoids Massive Fine, Reaches Settlement With European Union Over Use of Seller Data
  7. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
  9. Amazon Prime Gaming Now Live in India With Free PC Games, In-Game Content for Prime Members
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; Three Note 12 Pro+ 5G Colour Variants Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.