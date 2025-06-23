The Gilded Age OTT Release: Where to Watch This HBO Original Series

Written and directed by Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age is an American Historical drama series that is back with its new season on your digital screens. This HBO original series follows the clash between power, wealth, and robust social norms where four central families, including Russeels, Brook, Rhijns, and Scotts, will have a hidden and unheard intrigue amongst themselves. After the successful completion of two seasons, The Gilded Age will return with familiar faces, and an addition too for season three.

When and Where to Watch The Gilded Age Season 3

The Gilded Age is finally streaming on JioHotstar. This series comprises 18 episodes in total. The episodes will drop every Monday on your digital screen. Subscribe now.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Gilded Age Season 3

This Season, the stakes will be higher, and the divorce is on the line for more than one couple. The Gilded Age Season 3 will commence with an electric opening where the ending of the first episode will be chaotic, with Gladys Russell, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, successfully sneaking out of her home to reunite with her lover, Billy Carlton. But wait - where did Gladys go? Who is this lover of hers? Will she ever return? Watch The Gilded Age Season 3 to explore the battle, love, power, and wealth, rule the lives.

Cast and Crew of The Gilded Age Season 3

The Gilded Age Season 3 returns with the familiar faces including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, and more. The creator and director of the series is Julian Fellowes, accompanied by Michael Engler and Sonja Warfield. The cinematography has been done by Manual Billeter and Christopher LaVasseur, whereas the music composers are Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams.

Reception of The Gilded Age Season 3

The Gilded Age is a popular HBO Original series that has impressed the audience and the critics from the very first season. Season 3 is also anticipated to receive a welcoming response. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.1/10.