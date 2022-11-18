Technology News
loading

Australia’s Arkon Energy Bags Millions to Expand Its Green BTC Mining Operations

The benefitting firm relies on 100 percent renewable electricity to mine Bitcoin.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 18:31 IST
Australia’s Arkon Energy Bags Millions to Expand Its Green BTC Mining Operations

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Bitcoin miners lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) during the recent crypto crash

Highlights
  • BTC mining has become a rather flourishing sector in Australia
  • Arkon recently purchased Hydrokraft AS, a renewable energy facility from
  • Arkon is looking to use funding to finetune BTC mining operations

Despite the ongoing flump in the crypto market, players operating in the mining industries have not lost hope for the sector's speedy recovery. Australia's Arkon Energy has managed to raise $28 million (roughly Rs. 228 crore) in order to expand its eco-friendly BTC mining operations into the country. Arkon is a renewable data centre infrastructure company based out of the Australian Capital Territory. The funding round was Blue Sky Capital, which is a quantitative investment manager and digital assets market maker.

The benefitting firm relies on 100 percent renewable electricity to mine Bitcoin. The company reportedly extracts renewable power trapped in electricity markets to sustainably lower its costs.

“The current market climate, with low prices for Bitcoin and mining equipment, offers a compelling opportunity to take advantage of our unique profitability and access to growth capital,” Josh Payne, the CEO of Arkon was quoted by CoinTelegraph as saying.

Arkon recently purchased Hydrokraft AS, a renewable energy-based data center in Norway. With securing this investment, the Australian startup intends to create the infrastructure to use Hydrokraft's capabilities in full capacity.

Crypto miners have been hit by shrunken profit margins after the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies slashed substantially.

Meanwhile, the power costs in several parts of the world rose in recent times, which too heavily impacted the crypto mining business. As per a Bloomberg report, Bitcoin miners lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) during the recent crypto crash.

Several players in the market are now looking to take advantage of the bear market sentiment.

In September, crypto billionaire Jihan Wu reportedly set up a $250 million (nearly Rs. 2,043 crore) fund to buy crypto mining machines from distressed sellers. Wu is the founder of blockchain firm Bitmain.

Aspen Creek Digital Corp. (ACDC), a new solar-powered Bitcoin miner, raised $8 million (roughly Rs. 65 crore) in Series A funding and Vespene Energy, a company that converts methane gas released from landfills into power for bitcoin mining, closed a $4.3 million (roughly Rs. 35 crore) funding round in recent times.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Australia, Arkon Energy, Blue Sky Capital
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter to Close Office Buildings, Disable Employee Badge Access Till Monday: Report
Featured video of the day
How a Smartphone Helped Build a Gaming Career

Related Stories

Australia’s Arkon Energy Bags Millions to Expand Its Green BTC Mining Operations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  2. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Unofficially Arrives in India: All Details
  3. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  4. Watch the Trailer for Vicky Kaushal-led Govinda Naam Mera
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  7. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y02 Design Suggested via Leaked Promo Image, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Listed for Sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin Cash Slated for Legalisation Next Year in Island Nation Saint Kitts and Nevis
  4. FTX Crisis Explains Need to Bring Crypto World Within Regulatory Framework: Bank of England
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won't Be Getting a New Game+ Feature, Ubisoft Confirms
  6. Airtel 5G Services Launched in Guwahati, Connectivity to Roll Out Across City in Phased Manner
  7. Kanye West Returns to Twitter Weeks After Elon Musk Reverses Account Suspension
  8. Oppo Reno 9 Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera With OIS, 32-Megapixel AF Selfie Camera
  9. Ather Energy Details Tamil Nadu Expansion Plan, Will Set Up 150 Fast-Charging Grids Across State
  10. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart; Priced at Rs. 48,999: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.