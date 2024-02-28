Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations

Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations

The new Google Chat feature adds participant avatars for unread threads in the conversation view.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 18:12 IST
Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations

Photo Credit: Google

Google Chat was designed to replace Google Hangout’s text messaging functionality

Highlights
  • The feature is available for all Google account holders
  • The Google Chat participant avatar feature will remain on by default
  • The Google Chat feature will be available on the web, Android, and iOS
Advertisement

Google Chat has received a new feature that is aimed at helping users understand priority conversations without having to read the messages. The new feature makes it easy for users to know the participants in unread threads to gauge what is more relevant to them. Google Chat was developed by the tech giant to replace its older (and now defunct) text messaging and video calling platform Google Hangout. While the text messaging feature went to it, Meet was promoted as the company's sole video-calling platform.

The new update was announced via a post on the Google Workspace blog on Monday, which explained the feature further. In 2023, a feature was added to Google Chat's Spaces, which is what the company calls groups. This feature allowed users to reply to a particular message via in-line reply threads. This was a convenient feature that allowed for separate and more focused discussions without derailing the main conversation. However, there was one challenge.

If a user was returning to Spaces after a break, they would come across multiple threads, not knowing what was being discussed without manually opening them and going through the replies. The new update solves this problem by adding participant avatars to all unread threads to make it more apparent what the discussion is about. Google said, “In order to provide you with more context upfront, you will now see participant avatars for unread threads in the conversation view. Without having to click to open the thread side panel, it will now be much easier to decide which threads to read and reply to.”

This feature will be available to all Google account holders, including Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal accounts. The Google Chat feature does not require any admin control (for Workspace users) and will remain on by default. It will also be available on the web, Android, and iOS. The tech giant started its rollout on Monday, but it may take up to two weeks to reach all users.

Recently, Gboard, Google's keyboard app for smartphones, also received a new feature called the "Scan Text" mode that allows users to click a picture of text and insert it into the text field. It uses optical character recognition (OCR) technology to extract the text and insert it into Gboard's app.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Google Chat, Google, Google Workspace
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges

Related Stories

Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rumoured to Be on the Way
  4. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
  5. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  7. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
  8. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at These Design Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Tumblr, WordPress Plan to Sell User Data to OpenAI and Midjourney to Train AI Models: Report
  2. Google Working to Fix Gemini AI as CEO Sundar Pichai Calls Some Responses 'Unacceptable'
  3. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G's 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations
  6. iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS Could Receive Apple's iOS 18 Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges
  8. CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education
  9. Realme 12+ 5G to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC; Display Details, Colourways Revealed
  10. Realme 12 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »