  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could sport a familiar vertically aligned triple rear camera module.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2024 17:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) has rounded corners

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 images have surfaced months ahead of its debut
  • The handset might have sharper edges, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shown to sport three rear cameras
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders have been leaked, giving foldable smartphone enthusiasts a sneak peek at what the company's next foldable phone might look like. The South Korean smartphone maker could introduce a book-style foldable phone that has a rectangular design with slightly curved edges. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is seen in a dark grey colourway and the leaked renders also show the foldable handset's rear camera module, power and volume buttons, speaker grilles and charging port on the purported smartphone.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix leaked CAD renders of the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a colour option that appears similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Phantom Black colourway. Unlike the company's current-generation foldable that features more rounded corners, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shown with edges that are similar to the ones on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

samsung galaxy z fold 6 onleaks smartprix Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

One of the leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

 

The outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout that houses a selfie camera — the phone is also expected to feature an in-display camera on the inner screen, for video calls when the handset is unfolded. The renders show a familiar rear camera module that has three vertically aligned cameras, just like its predecessor.

Similarly, the company appears to have retailed the same locations for the volume power and volume buttons — they're shown on the right side of the phone. A centrally aligned USB Type-C port and a speaker grille are visible on either half of the bottom edge.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will sport a 6.2-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner display. The handset will reportedly measure 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm, with no S Pen storage area. This means it is thicker than the Honor Magic V2, Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open. We can expect to learn more about the handset in the coming months, before it is launched by the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Foldables, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges
