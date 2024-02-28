Technology News
  • Realme 12+ 5G to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC; Display Details, Colourways Revealed

Realme 12+ 5G will use a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 OIS sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 16:04 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12+ 5G will be offered in India in beige and green colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 12+ 5G is confirmed to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The smartphone sports a large circular rear camera module
  • The Realme 12+ 5G may support 67W wired fast charging
Realme 12+ 5G is set to launch in India on March 6, a few days after its scheduled Malaysia unveiling on February 29. The company has teased the phone in both markets, confirming some details about the handset, including its design and camera features. Other specifications about the upcoming handset have also previously leaked online ahead of the official reveal. Now Realme India has confirmed the chipset, display, and colour options for the Realme 12+ 5G.

Realme India revealed some key details about the upcoming Indian variant of the Realme 12+ 5G ahead of its launch in the country in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It was also revealed that the handset will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with rainwater smart touch technology. The technology is said to differentiate the pattern of water and finger touches. It is essentially meant to help users use the phone with damp or wet hands.

Meanwhile, Realme has also confirmed the colour options for the Realme 12+ 5G in India. In a teaser video, the company shows the phone in beige and green colourways with faux leather finishes, similar to the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G models, which were launched in the country earlier this year. The upcoming Realme 12+ 5G also appears with a centred large circular luxury-watch-inspired rear camera module.

The Realme 12+ 5G has been tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Notably, it is already confirmed to get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 OIS-supported primary sensor.

As for the front camera, the Realme 12+ 5G is said to get a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is likely to be equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and have 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of onboard storage. It is also likely to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon SoCs, 6,000mAh Battery
Meta Orion, ‘True’ AR Smart Glasses Could Reportedly Be Revealed Later in 2024

