Google’s Year in Search 2025: Top Trending Topics in India—From Gemini to Squid Games

From Gemini and Ghibli Trend to Squid Games, here are the most trending searches in India in 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 December 2025 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Users turned to Google to look for trending terms such as 'Ghibli trend' and 'Gemini'

  • 'Gemini' was the second most trending search term in India this year
  • Cricket-related searches dominated the overall top 10 list
  • Squid Game emerged as the most searched TV show in India
Google on Thursday announced the Year in Search 2025, revealing several notable trends with regard to searches made by users in India this year. The most trending search in 2025 was the Indian Premier League, owing to the strong affection for the sport in the country. Gemini, surprisingly, was the second most trending search, which indicates increasing adoption of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot among users. Apart from this, the tech giant also revealed the list of top trending searches for AI, memes, movies, news events, and more.

Google India's Year in Search 2025

This year, ‘Indian Premier League' and ‘Gemini' were two search terms that topped Google's trending searches for users in India. Three other search terms related to cricket — Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and Women's World Cup — also made it to the top 10 list. Other popular searches among users in the country included Maha Kumbh Mela, Saiyaara, and Dharmendra.

Overall GOogle

Google Gemini, meanwhile, topped the list of the top trending searches for AI in India. Elon Musk's Grok grabbed the third spot, while Deepseek and Perplexity were the fourth and fifth most trending searches. As per Google, ChatGPT came in at the seventh position, while the famous ChatGPT Ghibli Art trend ranked eighth.

In terms of searches for ‘trending', AI trends grabbed the country's attention. Google's list (in order) includes Gemini trend, Ghibli trend, 3D Model trend, and Gemini Saree trend.

AI GOogle

Several popular movies and TV shows also made it to Google's list of the top searches for both categories in 2025. The top five movies that users looked up were (in order) — Saiyaara, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, Coolie, War 2, and Sanam Teri Kasam. Similarly, the top five TV shows searched in India were Squid Game, Panchayat, Bigg Boss, The Bads of Bollywood, and Paatal Lok. 

The top searches for queries related to their location included earthquakes, AQI levels, Pickleball, and the Saiyaara movie.

Shaurya Tomer
