Google is all set to unveil its latest Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google event on August 20. Ahead of the anticipated introduction, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has taken wraps off of the Pixel 10 Pro. The teaser not only showcases the design of the upcoming smartphone but also confirms its moniker. Alongside, Google has also teased an exclusive offer to Google Store subscribers who are signed up for receiving the latest updates for the Pixel 10 series launch.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Teaser

In a short video clip posted on the Google Store, the company teased the design of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro. The handset appears largely identical to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro. It still carries the vertically-placed pill-shaped camera island housing the triple rear optics sensors, along with an LED flash. On the Pixel 10 Pro, the protrusion of the camera unit looks the same as that on the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Google Store

The phone is seen with a matte back panel with a Google logo at the centre and a glossy frame. The teaser also reveals the position of the power and the volume rockers, which are placed on the right side as always.

Google Pixel 10 Pro is teased in a Moonstone colourway which was included in the list of the possible shades that was leaked in a previous report.

Offer on Pixel 10 Series

In addition to teasing the design of the Pixel 10 Pro, the tech giant has also announced an offer exclusive to the Google Store. Those who subscribe to marketing emails from the e-store by 12:30 pm IST on August 19 will be eligible to receive an exclusive offer that can be used on the Pixel 10 series.

The offer will be sent out on the same day as the Pixel 10 series is available for pre-order, which is August 21. However, there are a few terms and conditions. To begin with, it must only be redeemed on the Google Store with a limit of one offer per customer. Further, the coupon code can only be used to purchase the advertised Pixel 10 model, not any other devices, services, or subscriptions.