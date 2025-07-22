Technology News
Pixel 10 Pro Design Officially Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch; Google Store Offer Teased

The Pixel 10 Pro is shown in a Moonstone colourway that has rumoured to be one of the options this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 09:58 IST
Pixel 10 Pro Design Officially Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch; Google Store Offer Teased

Photo Credit: Google Store

Google Pixel 10 Pro (pictured) appears to have a similar design as the preceding model

Highlights
  • Google will unveil Pixel 10 series at Made by Google event on August 20
  • The Pixel 10 Pro teaser reveals a matte back panel and glossy frame
  • Google Store subscribers may get an exclusive launch offer
Google is all set to unveil its latest Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google event on August 20. Ahead of the anticipated introduction, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has taken wraps off of the Pixel 10 Pro. The teaser not only showcases the design of the upcoming smartphone but also confirms its moniker. Alongside, Google has also teased an exclusive offer to Google Store subscribers who are signed up for receiving the latest updates for the Pixel 10 series launch.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Teaser

In a short video clip posted on the Google Store, the company teased the design of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro. The handset appears largely identical to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro. It still carries the vertically-placed pill-shaped camera island housing the triple rear optics sensors, along with an LED flash. On the Pixel 10 Pro, the protrusion of the camera unit looks the same as that on the Pixel 9 Pro.

google pixel 10 pro vs 9 pro Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro
Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Google Store

 

The phone is seen with a matte back panel with a Google logo at the centre and a glossy frame. The teaser also reveals the position of the power and the volume rockers, which are placed on the right side as always.

Google Pixel 10 Pro is teased in a Moonstone colourway which was included in the list of the possible shades that was leaked in a previous report.

Offer on Pixel 10 Series

In addition to teasing the design of the Pixel 10 Pro, the tech giant has also announced an offer exclusive to the Google Store. Those who subscribe to marketing emails from the e-store by 12:30 pm IST on August 19 will be eligible to receive an exclusive offer that can be used on the Pixel 10 series.

The offer will be sent out on the same day as the Pixel 10 series is available for pre-order, which is August 21. However, there are a few terms and conditions. To begin with, it must only be redeemed on the Google Store with a limit of one offer per customer. Further, the coupon code can only be used to purchase the advertised Pixel 10 model, not any other devices, services, or subscriptions.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Top-notch display
  • Amazing loudspeakers
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent cameras
  • AI powerhouse
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Single RAM and storage model available
  • Lags behind in raw performance
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
NASA’s Twin TRACERS Satellites Will Monitor Space Weather to Shield Earth from Solar Storms

