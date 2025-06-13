Technology News
  Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Earphones Confirmed to Launch in India on June 21

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Earphones Confirmed to Launch in India on June 21

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC TWS earphones are said to support 24-bit Spatial Audio.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 19:15 IST
Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Earphones Confirmed to Launch in India on June 21

Photo Credit: Boat

The Boat Airdopes 701 ANC TWS earphones were launched in July 2021

Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC may offer a battery life of up to 50 hours
  • The Boat Airdopes 701 ANC offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours
  • The upcoming earphones will be Boat's first Prime branded audio product
Boat plans to extend its catalogue of audio wearables in India and has announced the launch date for  its Airdopes Prime 701 ANC earphones. The Indian manufacturer has also teased some of the key features of the TWC earphones. However, the design of the TWS headset has not been revealed yet. The upcoming earphones are expected to offer significant upgrades over the existing Boat Airdopes 701 ANC TWS earphones. The upcoming TWS offering from Boat is said to mark its entry into its Prime series audio wearable series.

Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC India Launch

The Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC will launch in India on June 21, the company confirmed in a press release. The upcoming TWS earphones are claimed to be built for Indian users and are said to offer a premium sound experience.

Boat states that Airdopes Prime 701 ANC will come with 10mm dynamic drivers and support 24-bit Spatial Audio. The earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 50 hours, including the case. More details about the audio wearables will be revealed on the launch day.

The company added that the launch of the Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC will mark the brand's debut of its Prime series of audio wearables, which is expected to offer a "cutting-edge," reliable and durable sound experience with personalised features.

Notably, the Boat Airdopes 701 ANC TWS earphones were introduced in the country in April 2021. They are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours with only the earbuds said to last for up to five and a half hours.

The Boat Airdopes 701 ANC carry 9mm dynamic drivers and have IPX7 water-resistant builds. Each earbud holds a 50mAh battery, while the case has a 550mAh cell. They support up to 30dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and IWP (instant wake and pair) technology. The headsets support a low-latency gaming mode as well.

Further reading: Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC, Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC India Launch, Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Features, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X200 FE Specifications Leaked, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Earphones Confirmed to Launch in India on June 21


Gadgets 360 is available in
