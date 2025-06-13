Technology News
New Island Forms in Caspian Sea as Water Levels Drop, Russian Scientists Confirm

A new island has emerged in the Caspian Sea as water levels decline, offering scientists insight into regional climate change, tectonic shifts, and the potential for new habitats.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2025 20:57 IST
Photo Credit: Yu. Shulgina, Videostudio IO RAS

New island found in Caspian Sea—spotted in 2024, confirmed in 2025

Highlights
  • Newly formed island rises in Caspian Sea amid falling water levels
  • Drones confirm sandy island after boat access fails due to shallow seas
  • May host seabirds and seals as Caspian waterline continues to retreat
Russian scientists have confirmed a brand-new island in the northern Caspian Sea. Satellite imagery from late 2024 first hinted at a sandbank breaking the surface, and a field expedition in mid 2025 verified it. The feature lies about 30 km southwest of Maly Zhemchuzhny Island, on the Europe-Asia boundary of the world's largest inland sea. It barely rises above the water, and it appeared as the Caspian's level reached unusually low values. Scientists note the sea has fallen in recent decades (linked to higher evaporation in a warming climate and regional tectonic shifts) and has been dropping again since the 2010.

Confirming the Island's Emergence

According to a translated statement , in November 2024, satellite images showed a pile of sand and sediment poking above the sea surface. When a Russian research vessel reached the location, scientists saw a flat, sandy patch just above the water. Its surface was damp and crisscrossed by small ridges of sand, but only a few inches higher than the surrounding sea. Approaching by boat proved tricky: very shallow water and foul weather meant the team could not actually land on the new islet. Instead, researchers flew drones (quadcopters) to photograph the site from above. These aerial pictures confirmed the island's outline and scale. In the field images, the new island appeared as a low, sandy plain with no vegetation.

Environmental Significance and Future Outlook

The island highlights the Caspian's shifting waters and geology. Scientists have observed that long-term cycles of water rise and fall can expose underwater banks as temporary islands, as seen in the Kumani Bank mud volcano off Azerbaijan's coast. The island, which could become a nesting ground for seabirds or a haul-out site for Caspian seals, could be influenced by climate-driven water loss and tectonic or volcanic activity. The island's fate will help scientists understand the interaction between Caspian water levels, climate change, and Earth movements, and what new habitats may emerge when an inland sea shifts its shoreline.

 

Further reading: Caspian Sea, Climate Change, New Island, Tectonic Activity, Sea Level Decline, Inland Water Bodies, Oceanography
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
