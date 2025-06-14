If you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase but don't want to spend a premium, then the sub-Rs. 35,000 segment in India has plenty of value-driven offerings. In 2025, there's little that differentiates phones in the upper mid-range from the next tier of premium devices. Except for raw processing power and better cameras, most upper mid-range devices offer more than enough features, along with good cameras, durable battery life, and reliable software support. Additionally, almost every brand tries to offer an interesting set of AI features with their smartphones these days.

Our list of the top smartphones under Rs. 35,000 in India (June 2025) includes several recently launched models, including the iQOO Neo 10, Realme GT 7T, Vivo V50, and the Samsung Galaxy A36. Also making it to our list is the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which, although retails for a considerably higher price, is being offered with great discounts.

iQOO Neo 10

If long battery life is your priority, then the iQOO Neo 10 is the go-to handset under Rs. 35,000 in India. What sets it apart from other devices is its 7,000mAh battery which supports 120W wired charging. The handset sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Most iQOO smartphones target gamers and the iQOO Neo 10 is no exception. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which is complemented by a dedicated Q1 gaming chip. The phone supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The iQOO Neo 10 has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to LPDDR5x Ultra (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W

Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 8GB + 257GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The top-end model, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs. 40,999.

Offered in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options, it is available for purchase via Amazon and iQOO India e-store.

Realme GT 7T

Another battery monster that recently made its debut in India is the Realme GT 7T (Review). Launched alongside the Realme GT 7 last month, the GT 7T offers a better value at its price point. It comes with a 6.80-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering it is a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

In the camera department, Realme has equipped the GT 7T with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 sensor and an 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide shooter. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.80-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W

Operating System: Android 15-based realme UI 6.0

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Realme GT 7T Price in India

The price of Realme GT 7T in India is set at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. Its 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively. It is available in IceSense Black, IceSense Blue and Racing Yellow colourways and is sold through the Realme India website and Amazon.

Vivo V50

If a sleek design and battery life are the factors which matter the most to you, then the Vivo V50 (Review) is a good choice to consider under Rs. 35,000. It offers several advancements over the V40 released last year and is touted to be the slimmest smartphone in the segment. The handset is equipped with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo V50 carries a Zeiss-branded 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens at the back, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 90W

Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Vivo V50 Price in India

Vivo V50 price in India starts at Rs. Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The handset is also offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively.

The handset is available in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options. It can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo India e-store.

Samsung Galaxy A36

The Samsung Galaxy A36 (First Impressions) is neither a battery behemoth like the iQOO Neo 10 nor has a flashy design like the Vivo V50. What it does have is the brand reliability of Samsung. It is part of the South Korean tech giant's A-series of devices which aim to bridge the gap between flagship S-series and the affordable Galaxy M or F-series devices.

The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, supporting up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A36 with a triple rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It also features a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 5-megapixel (macro)

Front Cameras: 12-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based One UI 7

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy A36 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A36 price in India starts at Rs. Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

The handset comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White shades. It is available via Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms.

Honorary Mention - Xiaomi 14 Civi

The Xiaomi 14 Civi (Review) was introduced in India in the “flagship killer” category. While it debuted at a base launch price of Rs. 42,999 which is considerably higher than other offerings in our sub-Rs. 35,000 list, its price has taken a tumble courtesy of various on-going sales. It is currently selling below the Rs. 35,000 mark and thus, deserves a mention in our list of the top smartphones under Rs. 35,000 in India.

The handset comes with a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera setup co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens. It includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It also gets two 32-megapixel selfie cameras on the front. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPPDDR5x (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 4,700mAh, 67W

Operating System: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India

The launch price of Xiaomi 14 Civi in India was set at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. However, the handset is currently selling for as low as Rs. 30,998 and Rs. 32,998 for the respective configurations on the Amazon India website.

It comes in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black colour options.