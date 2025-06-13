Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Announces American Express-Backed Crypto Credit Card That Offers Bitcoin Rewards

The official X handle of Coinbase confirmed the development on Friday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 20:09 IST
Coinbase Announces American Express-Backed Crypto Credit Card That Offers Bitcoin Rewards

Photo Credit: X/ @coinbase

As of now, only Coinbase One members can acquire this card

Highlights
  • The card won't generate BTC rewards on betting, gambling transactions
  • Annual membership fee for the card starts at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,300)
  • Mastercard and Visa have also launched crypto card services in the past
Advertisement

Coinbase has launched a new crypto credit card in collaboration with US-based payments giant American Express. Called the "Coinbase One Card," this sleek black metal card features an engraving of the Bitcoin Genesis Block — the original block coded by Bitcoin's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, in 2009. Announcing the launch, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared a video showcasing the card on Friday, June 13.

Coinbase confirmed the development via its X handle on Friday.

"Introducing the Coinbase One Card. Earn up to four percent bitcoin back on every purchase. Powered by American Express network. Coming fall 2025," the post said.

Key Details About the Card

The card waives trading fees off the first $500 (approximately Rs. 43,000) earned in trades. The holders of the USDC stablecoin will be able to access boosted rewards while Coinbase's Base blockchain validators will be able to earn higher transaction credits and staking rewards, a blog by the company said.

Through American Express, the card holders will be entitled towards retail protection, extended warranty, Amex offers, and emergency assistance services.

The exchange has, however, clarified that not all transactions facilitated by the card will be considered eligible to earn Bitcoin rewards. Transactions that are related to gambling and betting, for instance, will not qualify as reward generators.

"Coinbase may, at its sole discretion, determine a transaction is not eligible to earn bitcoin back and may deny, restrict, or claw back bitcoin rewards accordingly. All bitcoin rewards are offered by Coinbase. Bitcoin rewards can decline in value," the blog noted.

 

For now, only Coinbase One members can acquire this card for an annual membership fee starting at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,300). The company's blog did say that the card will be made available to other users soon. It has also notified that the card is not available in India as of now.

The Rise in Crypto Cards

The global crypto landscape is currently in its evolving phase. Several nations including Russia, South Korea, India, the US, and the UK among others are currently working to design their respective legislations to oversee crypto. Regions like the EU and the UAE, meanwhile, have already deployed comprehensive regulatory framework around crypto.

In recent years, other card payment firms have also forayed into crypto related products and services. These include giants like Mastercard and Visa.

Crypto firms like Kraken, Floki Inu, and Binance have also partnered with traditional payment firms to bring crypto card services to their respective users.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Crypto exchange, Crypto Credit Card, American Express, Amex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Killed by Google: Support for Android Instant Apps to Reportedly Be Dropped Later This Year

Related Stories

Coinbase Announces American Express-Backed Crypto Credit Card That Offers Bitcoin Rewards
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  2. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  3. Vivo X200 FE Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This MediaTek Chipset
  4. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  5. Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Battery Capacity Revealed in Latest Teaser
  7. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Announces American Express-Backed Crypto Credit Card That Offers Bitcoin Rewards
  2. Killed by Google: Support for Android Instant Apps to Reportedly Be Dropped Later This Year
  3. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Sale Offers
  4. Meta AI Discovery Feed Is Reportedly Filled With Users' Seemingly Private Chats
  5. Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Earphones Confirmed to Launch in India on June 21
  6. Vivo X200 FE Specifications Leaked, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
  7. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Will Soon Make Its Way to the Indian Market, Rear Design Teased
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Spotted on Geekbench; Suggests SoC Details, Benchmark Scores
  9. The Browser Company Unveils Dia, an AI-Powered Browser With In-Built Chatbot
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »