Coinbase has launched a new crypto credit card in collaboration with US-based payments giant American Express. Called the "Coinbase One Card," this sleek black metal card features an engraving of the Bitcoin Genesis Block — the original block coded by Bitcoin's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, in 2009. Announcing the launch, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared a video showcasing the card on Friday, June 13.

Coinbase confirmed the development via its X handle on Friday.

"Introducing the Coinbase One Card. Earn up to four percent bitcoin back on every purchase. Powered by American Express network. Coming fall 2025," the post said.

Key Details About the Card

The card waives trading fees off the first $500 (approximately Rs. 43,000) earned in trades. The holders of the USDC stablecoin will be able to access boosted rewards while Coinbase's Base blockchain validators will be able to earn higher transaction credits and staking rewards, a blog by the company said.

Through American Express, the card holders will be entitled towards retail protection, extended warranty, Amex offers, and emergency assistance services.

The exchange has, however, clarified that not all transactions facilitated by the card will be considered eligible to earn Bitcoin rewards. Transactions that are related to gambling and betting, for instance, will not qualify as reward generators.

"Coinbase may, at its sole discretion, determine a transaction is not eligible to earn bitcoin back and may deny, restrict, or claw back bitcoin rewards accordingly. All bitcoin rewards are offered by Coinbase. Bitcoin rewards can decline in value," the blog noted.

This is what the new Coinbase One Card looks like. Very cool - each one is metal and engraved with the genesis block.



It's also the first crypto credit card powered by American Express. With cashback paid in bitcoin, of course. https://t.co/n48YrD5zii pic.twitter.com/M9BrEEZ1Bo — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) June 12, 2025

For now, only Coinbase One members can acquire this card for an annual membership fee starting at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,300). The company's blog did say that the card will be made available to other users soon. It has also notified that the card is not available in India as of now.

The Rise in Crypto Cards

The global crypto landscape is currently in its evolving phase. Several nations including Russia, South Korea, India, the US, and the UK among others are currently working to design their respective legislations to oversee crypto. Regions like the EU and the UAE, meanwhile, have already deployed comprehensive regulatory framework around crypto.

In recent years, other card payment firms have also forayed into crypto related products and services. These include giants like Mastercard and Visa.

Crypto firms like Kraken, Floki Inu, and Binance have also partnered with traditional payment firms to bring crypto card services to their respective users.

