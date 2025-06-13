Technology News
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Will Soon Make Its Way to the Indian Market, Rear Design Teased

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • The teaser video showcases Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in a white shade
  • It is tipped to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in the country
  • Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is rumoured to feature 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will launch in India sometime soon, the Chinese smartphone brand announced via X on Friday. Vivo is also teasing the arrival of the new Y-series smartphone through an event page on its India website. The listing suggests a dual rear camera setup on the phone. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is likely to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and could get a 5,500mAh battery.

Vivo, via a teaser video, announced the arrival of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India. The company has also set up a landing page on its India website teasing the rear design of the upcoming device. Vivo has not disclosed the exact launch date of the phone, but it is teased with a 'coming soon' label.

The teaser video showcases Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in a white shade with a pill-shaped dual camera unit on the rear. The camera sensors are placed vertically alongside a ring LED flash.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price, Specifications (Expected)

Rumour mill has already hinted at the price range and specifications of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G. It is tipped to cost around Rs. 25,000 in the country, and could be available in gold, nebula purple, and white colourways. It is said to be sold in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB RAM as standard.

As per past leaks, the Vivo Y400 Pro will have a 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The phone is said to come with a 7.4mm thickness and is likely to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch 15.

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is rumoured to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. Vivo is likely to pack a 32-megapixel front camera on the phone. It is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
