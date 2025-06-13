Technology News
Aurora Alert! Northern Lights May Be Visible as Far South as New York on June 14

NOAA forecasts G2 geomagnetic storm; aurora may reach New York, Idaho on June 14 night.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2025 20:58 IST
Aurora Alert! Northern Lights May Be Visible as Far South as New York on June 14

Photo Credit: Pixabay/brigachtal

A G2 geomagnetic storm may bring auroras deep into U.S. skies, says NOAA forecast

Highlights
  • NOAA issues G2-level geomagnetic storm alert expected to peak on June 1
  • Northern lights may glow as far south as New York and Idaho on June 14
  • Storm driven by high-speed solar wind from a large coronal hole on the
A rare display in the night sky could be visible to skywatchers in the U.S., as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for the night of June 14. The moderate G2-level event, fuelled by disturbances in solar wind, might produce auroras visible as far south as New York and Idaho, providing a spectacular light show far beyond the usual polar zones. While it's welcome news for aurora enthusiasts, experts caution that extended daylight hours due to the approaching summer solstice could limit ideal viewing windows.

Coronal Hole Sparks Geomagnetic Storm; Auroras May Glow as Far South as New York June 14

As per the statement from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC), this increase in geomagnetic activity is associated to a greater degree with a co-rotating interaction region (CIR), a turbulent region where high-speed streams of solar wind collide with slower-moving wind. While these CIRs may not be as dramatic as CMEs, they can still lead to shock waves that rattle the Earth's magnetic field. The latest CIR was formed around a large coronal hole – a particularly dark region in the Sun's outermost atmosphere – that is currently facing Earth and spewing high-speed solar wind directly into space.

Coronal holes are allowed to expand and develop into space weather due to reduced density and lower temperature solar wind pressing outward. Forecasts suggest a Kp index of 5.67 on 14 June, so there is another chance for auroras at lower latitudes.

To catch the northern lights, search for dark, clear skies in the hours before dawn, and check in with NOAA's 3-day space weather forecast, as well as real-time resources like the “My Aurora Forecast & Alerts” app.

The aurora is weather and atmospheric conditions permitting, and should be visible for those based outside of the Arctic Circle viewing it during an approaching storm.

 

Comments

Further reading: geomagnetic storm, aurora, northern lights, NOAA, space weather, Kp index, coronal hole
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India; Invites Public to Pitch Name for 5G Services
iOS 26 to Improve Child Account Setup Process, Will Allow Parents to Share Child's Age Range With Apps

Aurora Alert! Northern Lights May Be Visible as Far South as New York on June 14
