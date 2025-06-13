Technology News
Vivo X200 FE Specifications Leaked, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

The model number V2503 is believed to be associated with the Vivo X200 FE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 18:59 IST
Vivo X200 FE Specifications Leaked, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S30 Pro Mini was launched in China in May

  • Vivo X200 FE is rumoured to launch as a compact smartphone
  • A phone with model number V2503 had previously appeared on the BIS site
  • Vivo X200 FE could be a rebrand of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini
Vivo X200 FE has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmark site. A listing said to be of the unannounced Vivo X200 series smartphone suggests some of its key specifications. The supposed Vivo X200 FE is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset on the certification platform. It is expected to be launched in India in July. The Vivo X200 FE is rumoured to arrive as a compact smartphone with a 6.31-inch display. It is likely to pack a 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging support.

The listing on the Geekbench site shows a Vivo phone with a model number V2503. The same model number recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and was then said to be associated with the Vivo X200 FE.

As per the listing, the Vivo X200 FE has an octa-core chipset with a one core clocked at 3.40GHz, four cores at 2.00GHz, and another three cores running at 2.85GHz. This configuration is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. The site also shows that the phone has 11.06GB of memory, which should translate to 12GB RAM on paper.

vivo geekbench v2503 Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE allegedly visits Geekbench with model number V2503
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The benchmark listing also shows Android 15 running on the Vivo X200 FE. It has received a single-core score of 2,087 points and a multi-core score of 6,808 points.

Vivo X200 FE Price Range, Specifications (Expected)

Vivo X200 FE was speculated to be equipped with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It is tipped to cost between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000 in India. It is likely to be launched by July in the country.

As per previous leaks, the Vivo X200 FE will get a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone is expected to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It might have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo X200 FE is rumoured to debut as a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini.

Further reading: Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X200 FE Specifications, Vivo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Spotted on Geekbench; Suggests SoC Details, Benchmark Scores

