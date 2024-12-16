Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android

Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android

Auto enhancement in Google Drive’s mobile scanner can perform actions like white balance correction and shadow removal.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2024 19:40 IST
Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android

Photo Credit: Unsplash/appshunter.io

Google is rolling out the feature to both Workspace users and individual account holders

Highlights
  • The feature can also fix contrast, sharpening, lighting, and more
  • Google Drive’s auto enhancement feature activates automatically
  • Last month, Google added a black-and-white filter to the Drive scanner
Advertisement

Google Drive's mobile document scanner tool has been upgraded with a new feature dubbed ‘auto enhancements'. It can automatically enhance the resolution and image quality of a digitised document to improve its readability. The new auto enhancement feature on Google Drive can fix a number of issues in a scanned document including white balance, shadows, lighting, and contrast. While it was announced for Google Workspace users, the feature will also be available to personal Google account holders.

Google Drive's Auto Enhancement Feature White Balance, Shadows and Lighting

The Mountain View-based tech giant has been periodically upgrading the mobile document scanner tool within Google Drive for Android. Last year, the company added machine learning (ML)-powered title suggestion, automatic capture, camera viewfinder, import from camera roll, and a new floating action button (FAB) for the scanner.

This year, the company further upgraded the document scanner with a feature that allows users to save the scanned files as a PDF or a JPEG file. Additionally, a new black-and-white filter was also added. Now, Google is adding another feature to improve the scan quality dubbed "auto enhancements" according to the company's latest blog post.

google drive scanner enhancements Google Drive auto enhancement

Auto enhancement feature in the document scanner in Google Drive
Photo Credit: Google

 

With this new feature, the document scanner tool in Google Drive will be able to automatically improve scans after a physical document has been digitised. The feature will analyse the scan for imperfections and automatically suggest actions such as white balance correction, shadow removal, contrast enrichment, auto sharpening, light improvement, and more.

Google says this will turn the scanned documents into higher-quality images. Notably, the feature will work even when users save a scanned file as PDF or JPEG.

The company says thatusers on Rapid Release domains will get this feature by January 2, 2025, whereas users on Scheduled Release domains will get it by January 6, 2025. This feature is being made available to the enterprise accounts of Google Workspace, Workspace Individual Subscribers, as well as users with personal Google accounts. Once available, the feature will work on its own once an image has been captured, according to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Drive, Google, Google Drive Scanner, Google Workspace, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
YouTube Opens Its Health Content Shelves to Registered Health Professionals
Realme 14 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site

Related Stories

Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  2. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  4. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy S25 Ultra in 7 Titanium Colourways
  5. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
  8. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Launch Date Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in India: Check Available Cities, Pricing
  2. Hubble Captures NGC 5643’s Spiral Arms, Star Formation, and Hidden Black Hole
  3. Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android
  4. China's Tianwen-3 Mars Sample Return Mission Targets 2031 Ahead of NASA, ESA
  5. India Blockchain Alliance Partners With RAK-DAO to Promote Cooperation in Web3
  6. UK's Ofcom to Tweak Social Media Rules in Response to Summer Riots
  7. Arm-Qualcomm Trial Set to Begin Over Chip Contract Dispute
  8. HMD Arc With 5,000mAh Battery Listed Online; HMD Skyline Blue Topaz Edition Price Discounted
  9. Realme 14 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site
  10. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Reaches Top of Jezero Crater Rim: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »