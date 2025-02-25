Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions

Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions

The video transcript feature in Google Drive will let users quickly jump to desired moments in a video.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 19:11 IST
Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/appshunter.io

Google Drive only recognises spoken words in the English language

Highlights
  • This feature is an upgrade to last year’s automatic captions feature
  • Recently, Google Drive added enhancements to its document scanner
  • The video transcript feature is available to all Drive users
Advertisement

Google is adding a new feature to Google Drive that will make it easier for users to navigate through videos. Dubbed video transcripts, this is an upgrade to the company's automatic captions feature from last year. The Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that users can now view and search transcripts in videos. This will make it easier to locate specific parts of a video as tapping on a sentence will directly jump the video to that time. Notably, this feature is currently rolling out to all Google Drive users.

Google Drive Is Getting Video Transcripts Feature

In a Workspace blog post, the tech giant announced the new feature. This builds on the automatic captions feature that was introduced in July 2024. That feature automatically generates captions in videos when they are uploaded (Workspace admins can change the setting to allow caption generation only when requested).

When the feature was introduced, Google said that it uses speech recognition technology to transcribe the audio, given that spoken words have been used and the language used is English. While the company mentioned plans to expand the feature to other languages, that has not happened so far.

While the automatic captions feature allowed users to see the captions as the video played, users could not separately view the transcripts. This is now being added with the new update. When a video plays on Google Drive, users will be able to open transcripts in a side panel on the right side.

These transcriptions are shown along with time stamps. Sentences are separated into different items on the list. The side panel also comes with a search bar. Users can either scroll through the transcriptions or search specific words to find the exact time stamp. Clicking on the sentence will also jump the video to that time stamp, allowing users to easily find what they're looking for.

To access the feature, users will first have to play a video in Google Drive. Users should ensure that the chosen video has automatic captions. This can be checked by looking for a CC button at the bottom right corner of the video player. Once done, tapping on the Settings icon at the bottom right corner will show a new ‘Transcript' option. Tapping this will open the side panel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Drive, Google, Google Drive Features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27

Related Stories

Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  3. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options Surface Online
  4. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  5. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  6. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phones Will Now Receive 8 Years of Updates
  8. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Images Leak Revealing Slim Design
  10. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
  3. Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
  4. Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
  5. Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
  6. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7
  9. OKX Admits to Unlicensed Operations, Agrees to $505 Million Settlement with US DoJ
  10. Intel Xeon 6700, 6500 Series Processors With Performance Cores Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »