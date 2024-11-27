Google Drive is developing a new feature for Android devices that is speculated to add a layer of security while accessing the app, according to a report. It is said to have been discovered during an APK teardown of the app on the Android platform. The feature, called Privacy Screen, has been available on the iOS version of the cloud storage app since 2020 and is now reported to finally make its way to its Android counterpart too.

Privacy Screen on Google Drive for Android

In a report, Android Authority detailed the purported Privacy Screen feature which is said to be in development. Code string references to the feature were reportedly discovered following an APK teardown of the Google Drive for Android app version 2-24-467-3. It is speculated to work along the same lines as its iOS counterpart, requiring authentication before granting the user access to the app.

One of the code strings carries the following text:

When Privacy Screen is turned on, you'll be asked to verify it's you when opening this app.

However, there are a few caveats which are consistent with the iOS version of the app. The code references suggest that despite its activation, the shared data may still be available through the internet browser of other apps. Further, the Privacy Screen feature may not protect notifications and other system functionality.

Privacy Screen Feature in Google Drive for iOS

This feature on Google Drive for iOS carries several other limitations when it comes to protection, such as files shared with the Files app, photos shared with the Photos app, certain Siri functionality, and if the app is uninstalled.

Other New Features

Google recently rolled out an improved Drive file picker for Android devices. As per the company, users will be able to access recently viewed items on Google Drive more easily. Additionally, it will let them quickly view items shared within drives, My Drive, and other storage locations.

The above update has already been rolled out to Rapid Release domains and will be launched to Scheduled Release domains starting December 2.