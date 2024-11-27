Technology News
English Edition
  Google Drive for Android Reportedly Developing Privacy Screen Feature for Enhanced Security

Privacy Screen feature may not protect notifications and other system functionality.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Drive on iOS already has a Privacy Screen feature for added security

  • The feature is reported in Google Drive for Android version 2-24-467-3
  • It will require users to authenticate before being granted access
  • Code suggests it may not protect other system functionality
Google Drive is developing a new feature for Android devices that is speculated to add a layer of security while accessing the app, according to a report. It is said to have been discovered during an APK teardown of the app on the Android platform. The feature, called Privacy Screen, has been available on the iOS version of the cloud storage app since 2020 and is now reported to finally make its way to its Android counterpart too.

Privacy Screen on Google Drive for Android

In a report, Android Authority detailed the purported Privacy Screen feature which is said to be in development. Code string references to the feature were reportedly discovered following an APK teardown of the Google Drive for Android app version 2-24-467-3. It is speculated to work along the same lines as its iOS counterpart, requiring authentication before granting the user access to the app.

One of the code strings carries the following text:

When Privacy Screen is turned on, you'll be asked to verify it's you when opening this app.

However, there are a few caveats which are consistent with the iOS version of the app. The code references suggest that despite its activation, the shared data may still be available through the internet browser of other apps. Further, the Privacy Screen feature may not protect notifications and other system functionality.

privacy screen ios Privacy Screen

Privacy Screen Feature in Google Drive for iOS

This feature on Google Drive for iOS carries several other limitations when it comes to protection, such as files shared with the Files app, photos shared with the Photos app, certain Siri functionality, and if the app is uninstalled.

Other New Features

Google recently rolled out an improved Drive file picker for Android devices. As per the company, users will be able to access recently viewed items on Google Drive more easily. Additionally, it will let them quickly view items shared within drives, My Drive, and other storage locations.

The above update has already been rolled out to Rapid Release domains and will be launched to Scheduled Release domains starting December 2.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
