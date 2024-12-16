Technology News
English Edition
  Realme 14 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on China's 3C Certification Site

Realme 14 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site

Realme 14x is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 December 2024 19:05 IST
Realme 14 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14x will launch in India on December 18

Highlights
  • Realme 14x chipset details have been confirmed
  • The upcoming Realme 14 Pro+ could feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Realme 14x 5G is already confirmed to boast a 6,000mAh battery
Realme 14 Pro launch date has been announced by the company, and the successor to the Realme 13 Pro will land in international markets later this week. The company's next handset is expected to be launched alongside the Realme 14 Pro+, but the Chinese smartphone brand has yet to confirm the arrival of the Pro+ model. Meanwhile, the Realme 14 Pro+ has allegedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, giving us some insight into its charging specifications. Additionally, the company has also disclosed the chipset of the upcoming Realme 14x.

Realme 14 Pro Launch Schedule

On Monday, Realme took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the Realme 14 Pro will be unveiled at a media event on December 19 in Copenhagen. The teaser poster is shown with a tagline 'design meets innovation'. The time of the launch event is yet to be revealed by Realme.

Realme 14 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, another Realme smartphone with model number RMX5050 allegedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website (via 91Mobiles) and this model number is said to be associated with the Realme 14 Pro+. The 3C listing reveals that the charger that ships with the phone bears the model number VCB8OACH and coud offer support for 80W wired fast charging.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared alleged specifications of the Realme 14 Pro+ including 80W fast charging support. The upcoming Realme phone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x zoom.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series phones are officially confirmed to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets.

Realme 14x Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, Realme has teased more details about the Realme 14x on X, ahead of its December 18 India launch. It is confirmed to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also teased to offer a MIL-STD-810 durability rating.

It is teased to include a 50-megapixel precision camera, up to 18GB of RAM (including Dynamic RAM) and 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme 14x 5G is already confirmed to boast a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It will have an IP69-rated build.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 14x, Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro Plus, Realme 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 14 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site
