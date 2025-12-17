Google Labs introduced a new experimental artificial intelligence (AI) agent in Gmail on Tuesday. Dubbed CC, the agentic tool lives within Gmail but can connect to the company's other platforms, including Calendar, Drive, Photos, as well as the Internet. By collating user data and processing it, the AI agent can then share daily summaries of the key tasks and updates that might be helpful to the user. The agent's behaviour can also be altered or improved by directly sending instructions via email.

Google Labs Brings a Productivity-Focused AI Agent

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Google Labs announced that CC, the productivity-focused experimental AI agent, is now available in Canada and the US to users above the age of 18 who are subscribed to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra plans. However, this rollout is part of the company's early access, and it plans to bring the tool to more users and regions in the future. There is a waitlist as well that interested individuals can sign up for.

Coming to the AI agent, the Mountain View-based tech giant said that CC is built with Gemini as a productivity tool that contextualises information from Google's platforms. Put simply, the AI agent tracks the user's emails and future meetings, ongoing projects saved in Drive, and Calendar events to tally any important tasks or updates that are required to be completed on a given day.

It then creates a short, list-style summary of all the tasks each morning and shares it as a morning brief. Interestingly, the company said that CC can also access the Internet to gain a wider perspective about the user's surroundings and share more personalised information. Additionally, users can also email CC and share any instructions the agent should know about their day. Once the message is received, the AI agent adjusts its morning brief to accommodate the new requirement.

However, there are limitations. While the experimental AI tool is designed to collate and analyse information from different data sources, it is unable to take any action on behalf of the user. So, it cannot reply to an email, cannot attend a meeting, or perform any task that the user cannot attend to.